Harnessing the power of AI

Maxibor Australia Chief Executive Officer Rodney O’Meley spoke with The Australian Pipeliner to decipher the Australian infrastructure sector while factoring the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the industry.

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) and other trenchless drilling techniques have revolutionised underground infrastructure installations. As technology continues to evolve, the trenchless industry can benefit greatly from the integration of AI.

AI offers the potential to enhance engineering design and drilling operations, optimise performance and improve safety.

According to Maxibor CEO Rodney O’Meley, AI comes with its set of challenges and risks – all advantages and potential pitfalls must be carefully considered.

“AI technology provides the opportunity to better use specific data and efficiently access broader information to help optimise the design and delivery of HDD projects,” O’Meley said.

“Human experience will however always remain invaluable. The art of integrating AI technology with human experience will be one of the keys to the industry adding future value”.

Where AI technology is applied

Enhanced bore path planning and optimisation: AI-powered algorithms have the ability to analyse geological data, including soil composition and rock layers, to help predict potential challenges and optimise the drilling path.

By leveraging this information, HDD design engineers, steerers and drill rig operators are able to plan more efficient and safer drilling routes.

This leads to reduced drilling time, minimised disruptions to the surface, and optimised borehole configurations.

Real-time data analysis and decision-making: AI-driven systems can process vast amounts of data from various sensors in real-time.

This capability allows for continuous monitoring of drilling parameters, equipment health, and environmental conditions.

AI can promptly identify deviations from optimal operating conditions and generate alerts, enabling proactive decision-making and reducing the risk of costly downtime or correction of bore alignment.

Predictive maintenance and equipment health monitoring: By analysing equipment data, AI can predict potential equipment failures before they occur.

This predictive maintenance approach optimises equipment uptime, reduces maintenance costs, and extends the lifespan of critical components.

Proactive scheduling of maintenance activities helps avoid unplanned downtime and maintain operational productivity.

Improved safety and risk management: AI can contribute significantly to safety management.

With real-time hazard detection, AI systems can identify unsafe behaviours, trigger alerts for hazardous conditions, and enforce compliance with safety protocols.

Predictive risk analysis allows HDD companies to anticipate potential safety risks and take proactive measures to mitigate them.

Advances in intelligent plant technology including autosteer and collision avoidance technology are making workplaces safer and more productive.

Maxibor is proactively linking with leaders is these technologies such as FJ Dynamics and Nerospec SK to better understand how they can be utilised in the trenchless industry even with existing equipment.

Links with China Rail Construction Heavy Industry and other manufacturers of tunnelling equipment are further broadening Maxibor’s understanding of how AI and intelligent plant technology is, and can be applied, at both the design and construct phases of trenchless projects.

Data analytics and reporting: AI facilitates the analysis of drilling data, geological information, and historical records.

These data analytics offer valuable insights for better performance evaluation, trend analysis, and informed decision-making.

Additionally, AI can automate the generation of comprehensive drilling reports, inform risk management and streamline project documentation, compliance and reporting processes.

Risks and challenges of AI

Data quality and bias: AI systems are highly reliant on high-quality and unbiased data for accurate predictions and decision-making.

If the training data is incomplete, inaccurate, or biased, it can lead to flawed results and potentially reinforce unsafe practices or jeopardise the efficiency of drilling operations.

Technical complexity and integration: Implementing AI technologies into existing HDD operations requires substantial technical expertise, resources, and integration efforts.

Proper deployment and maintenance of AI systems may pose challenges to some HDD companies and the broader industry.

Over-reliance on AI reliability: Excessive trust in AI systems without human oversight can lead to complacency and reliance on potentially flawed predictions and processes.

Human operators must always validate AI-driven decisions and information, intervening when necessary to ensure safety and accuracy.

Cybersecurity risks: AI systems that collect and process sensitive data are susceptible to cyberattacks and data breaches.

Protecting AI infrastructure and ensuring data privacy need to be paramount concerns. Having cyber security insurance is now essential.

Unintended consequences: AI algorithms may produce unexpected or unintended results, leading to undesired outcomes in drilling operations.

Continuous monitoring and validation are essential to detect and address any undesirable effects promptly.

Data sharing: The value of AI will be limited by the extent data is shared across the stakeholders in the infrastructure sector.

The industry will only optimise the benefit of the power of AI if key geological and drilling performance data in particular is available for collaborative analysis and problem-solving across the industry.

Maxibor is thus seeking to work much more closely with key players, both locally and internationally, to share and gain access to broader data for integration into the HDD project decision-making process.

Ethical and social implications: The adoption of AI in the trenchless industry may lead to workforce displacement and raise ethical concerns about job loss and societal impacts.

Responsible AI implementation and addressing social implications are vital for industry-wide acceptance.

This includes taking the older generations in the industry on the journey to help them understand how their wealth of experience can actually be better utilised through their proactive involvement in the AI world.

To conclude, O’Meley is adamant: The integration of AI in the trenchless industry offers a wealth of advantages, from improved drilling efficiency and safety to predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making.

However, these benefits come with inherent risks that must be addressed. Responsible implementation, data quality assurance, and a collaborative approach that combines AI and intelligent equipment with human expertise are necessary to ensure AI’s positive impact on the industry.

By embracing AI while acknowledging its challenges, the industry can continue to drive innovation and push the boundaries of trenchless drilling technologies for generations to come.

For more information visit www.maxibor.com.au.

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.