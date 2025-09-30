Growing presence throughout Australia and the wider Asia Pacific

A project in Perth using six-inch BISEP line stop technology. Image: STATS

STATS Group expects revenues in the Asia Pacific region to more than double in the current year with demand from major oil and gas operators seeking high integrity inline isolation, hot tapping and line stopping technology.

In addition to growth in Australia, the company is also investing in assets and increasing local personnel numbers to support an uptick in opportunities in New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and China.

STATS patented double block and bleed isolation tools offer a comprehensive and efficient solution for the repair and maintenance of critical hydrocarbon pipelines.

The ability to perform operations without shutting down the pipeline, providing dual leak-tight seals for enhanced safety and real-time seal monitoring capabilities, position these technologies as valuable assets in the industry.

STATS Group’s patented branch installed self-energised plug (BISEP®) technology represents a significant advancement in line stopping. Developed over two decades ago to address specific client challenges, the BISEP provides a true double block and bleed isolation through a single full-bore hot tap.

Its hydraulically actuated dual elastomer seals surpass the limitations of conventional lip seal technologies, delivering a proven, leak-tight, and fail-safe isolation, verified through a multi-stage testing process once deployed into the pipeline.

STATS BISEP is fully certified by DNV to verify that the design criteria satisfies the requirements for pipeline isolation plugs to provide dual seal and isolation in accordance with offshore standards, DNV-OS-F101 (submarine pipeline systems) and recommended practices, DNV-RP-F113 (subsea pipeline repair), and in compliance with code ASME BPVC Section VIII, Division 2.

Complex infrastructure decommissioning

Earlier this year, STATS Group was engaged by a leading gas network operator in Western Australia to support the decommissioning and removal of key infrastructure from the historic East Perth Power Station site, helping pave the way for future redevelopment.

STATS safely and successfully executed multiple hot taps and BISEP line stop isolations on four-inch, six-inch, and ten-inch pipelines using STATS-supplied standard split tees and spherical tees, including operations that maintained live gas flow via integrated temporary and separate permanent bypass arrangements.

The project was delivered within a suburban residential area, requiring careful planning and execution to minimise disruption and ensure the highest safety standards throughout.

“We supplied all fittings and services, with our local team completing full function testing prior to mobilisation from our operational facility in Perth,” STATS Business Development Manager Sam McKinnon said.

“We are very proud of the STATS site team and all project partners for the safe and collaborative delivery of this complex scope”.

Provision of equipment and training

A leading natural gas transmission and distribution company in New Zealand recently purchased two eight-inch #600 BISEP line stop tools along with a range of STATS dual seal slab valves, split tee fittings, and other specialist ancillary equipment.

STATS Group APAC Regional Manager Gareth Campbell said reaching this milestone and seeing STATS equipment located in the facility was a proud moment.

“This upgrade from conventional lip seal line stop equipment means repairs can be completed without disrupting production, with fewer onsite operations and enhanced safety,” he said.

Prior to sending the equipment to New Zealand, STATS delivered theoretical and practical hands-on training for selected technicians at STATS global training facility. In addition to the BISEPs and Slab Valves, test fixtures were also supplied which can be used for pre mobilisation and routine training campaigns, providing the client with the ability to continuously develop technician competence.

Challenging subsea platform tie-in

STATS recently achieved another major milestone for the company, successfully completing a complex subsea platform tie-in for a leading Chinese energy company.

STATS deployed its SureTap® subsea hot tapping machine and BISEP line stopping technology at two locations in the East China Sea, isolating a 28-inch gas pipeline and maintaining uninterrupted production through an integrated 14-inch bypass while also ensuring the safety of the divers.

“The BISEP is the only line stop technology compliant with IMCA D044, guidelines for isolation and intervention in subsea systems, specifically for diver access,” Campbell said.

“At 70m water depth, a leak-tight midline isolation enabled a critical platform to be connected to an existing high pressure gas pipeline.

“Achieving this complex subsea tie-in without interrupting production is a fantastic milestone for STATS. It showcases our world-class technology, the skill of our team, and the outstanding collaboration with third parties and the client, delivering safely and successfully, even in the most challenging conditions.”

Indonesia milestone

STATS completed its first-ever hot tap and BISEP isolation project in Indonesia for an oil and natural gas corporation, executing 12 precision operations across three challenging locations in a single campaign. The scope included six 16-inch high pressure hot taps to deploy BISEP isolations and six 16-inch hot taps for a new bypass flow, enabling a seamless pipeline re-route without disrupting production.

The project provided an efficient, commercially significant solution for the client, allowing them to divert their pipeline away from privately owned land. Despite complex rigging requirements and demanding site conditions, STATS’ team demonstrated the resilience of their equipment and the depth of their expertise, completing the work efficiently and safely.

“This landmark achievement for STATS has not only proven the capability of our technology in Indonesia but also sets a new benchmark for high integrity, leak-tight pipeline intervention and isolation projects in the region,” Campbell said.

With major projects successfully delivered in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and China, STATS is cementing its position as a trusted partner for high-integrity pipeline intervention and isolation solutions across Asia Pacific.

Supported by patented technologies such as the BISEP and Tecno Plug, full DNV certification, and an expanding local footprint, business in the Asia Pacific region is set to boom. With planned further investment and rising demand from leading operators for leak-tight, high-integrity isolation solutions, STATS is also preparing to grow its workforce to support continued expansion.

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.