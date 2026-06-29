Greener ground support

Pack Tuff bags in use at a work site. Image: Image: Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies

Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies is proving that even the smallest components of construction can make a meaningful environmental difference.

Since 1968, Pollard’s Sawdust Supplies has played a role in supporting Australia’s pipeline construction sector through its Pack Tuff pipe bedding bags. Produced from processed timber by-products, the bags provide a stable and flexible base for pipelines during transport and installation, helping contractors protect valuable infrastructure and maintain safety on site.

As sustainability becomes a greater priority for infrastructure developers and contractors alike, Pollard’s is highlighting the environmental credentials behind its products.

At the core of Pack Tuff bags is sustainably sourced timber, obtained in cooperation with the Forest Stewardship Council. Importantly, the wood used in production comes from managed plantations rather than native forests, ensuring responsible forestry practices and long-term resource sustainability. It is chemical-free virgin timber that is kiln-dried or air-dried to precise standards.

Pollard’s manufacturing process avoids treated timber fibres and engineered wood materials such as MDF, ensuring the contents remain clean, chemical-free and suitable for a range of industrial applications.

By using plantation timber and recycling timber by-products that might otherwise go to landfill, Pollard’s is able to deliver a product that aligns with modern environmental expectations without compromising performance on site.

Pack Tuff bags have become a familiar sight on pipeline construction sites around Australia. The sawdust-filled bags are strong enough to support heavy pipe sections weighing up to 15 tonnes, while remaining flexible under pressure. This flexibility helps prevent the bags from ‘exploding’ under load – a risk that can occur with more rigid bedding materials – and allows them to contour naturally to uneven ground.

This adaptability creates a stable base for pipe placement and helps ensure pipes remain securely positioned during installation.

Beyond their environmental benefits, Pack Tuff bags offer several practical advantages for pipeline crews working in demanding conditions.

Compared with traditional hessian sandbags, the sawdust-filled bags are significantly lighter, improving manual handling and reducing the risk of injury on site. Their low weight also keeps transportation costs manageable – a major consideration for remote pipeline projects where logistics can quickly become expensive.

In some cases, Pollard’s can even arrange for Pack Tuff bags to be freighted together with manufactured pipe, allowing contractors to receive pipe bedding materials on site without requiring additional transport arrangements.

This reduces both cost and carbon footprint.

Durability is another key benefit. Contractors frequently report that the bags can be reused multiple times, even after exposure to rough construction conditions. This not only reduces material waste but also lowers the overall cost of ownership compared with single-use alternatives.

As Australia continues to invest in major pipeline infrastructure – from water supply networks to energy transmission projects – sustainability remains an important factor in project planning and procurement.

With sustainably sourced plantation timber, chemical-free manufacturing and proven reliability across Australia’s pipeline sector, Pack Tuff bags demonstrate how even the smallest components of a project can help build a more sustainable future for infrastructure.