Green light for Gladstone Hydrogen Park site

The Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) has received development approval from the Gladstone Ports Corporation for its hydrogen park site in Gladstone.

The project is set to deliver up to 10 per cent by volume renewable gas blended with natural gas to local businesses and homes connected to AGN’s Gladstone gas distribution network.

AGIG chief executive officer Craig de Laine said the project is an important step in decarbonisation.

“This is an exciting project that raises the benchmark for the domestic hydrogen industry of the future, building on our experience of safely and reliably delivering blended renewable hydrogen to our customers,” de Laine said.

“HyP Gladstone is the first step in delivering the low carbon future of domestic gas supply in Queensland.

“We are grateful for the community’s interest and engagement on the project, and we are proud to have developed a design that meets their expectations and those of key project partners.”

The project is also supported by Queensland government funding of up to $1.78 million from the Hydrogen Industry Development fund.

Construction is expected to commence in June later this year, with the facility expected to be operation by the end of 2023.