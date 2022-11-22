$300 m Toowoomba-Warwick pipeline receives green light

The Toowoomba Regional and Southern Downs Regional Councils have voted in favour of the $300 million Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline (T2W) project.

Minister for Water Glenn Butcher said the councils’ endorsements mean good jobs and better services for the southwest regions, with pre-construction works to begin shortly.

“We’re thrilled that Toowoomba and Southern Downs have supported this project and – subject to some final negotiations – we are now in a position to meet our commitment to get this project underway and on track for scheduled completion by the end of 2026,” he said.

“Construction of this pipeline is critical to providing improved water security for the residents of Southern Downs Regional Council as well as delivering approximately 420 jobs to the Toowoomba and Southern Downs communities during construction.”

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi said the collaboration between two levels of government would deliver significant benefits to Southern Downs communities.

“We welcome this drought-resilience measure. When the town of Warwick almost ran out of water, in 2020, it was a stark reminder that the weather is unpredictable and we need to protect ourselves against potential disaster as much as possible,” he said.

“We are most grateful for the continued support from the Queensland Government and our neighbours Toowoomba Regional Council and look forward to ongoing collaboration to see this drought-resilience project come to fruition.”

The pipeline will carry raw water from Wivenhoe Dam and connect with Toowoomba Regional Council’s existing water infrastructure to deliver water to Warwick and will be an opportunity to deliver treated water to the satellite communities of Cambooya, Greenmount, Nobby, and Clifton.

