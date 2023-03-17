Greater Western Water begins construction of 28 km pipeline

Greater Western Water has started on a new 28-kilometre pipeline that will connect Parwan and Balliang farmers to a reliable, year-round supply of recycled water from late 2023, as part of the Western Irrigation Network (WIN).

WIN is a large-scale irrigation project that will deliver a new, secure source of Class C recycled water.

This new recycled water infrastructure will be used to irrigate thousands of hectares of farmland in the Parwan-Balliang agricultural district in Melbourne’s outer west.

The recycled water is produced at Greater Western Water’s plants in Melton and Bacchus Marsh.

It is used for a range of non-drinking purposes, including irrigation of pasture and certain crops.

This current stage of works is expected to finish in late 2023.

Once complete, the 28-kilometre pipeline and a new pump station will transfer water from the Melton and Bacchus Marsh recycled water plants to customers in the Parwan-Balliang district.

"We're building new recycled water infrastructure as part of the Western Irrigation Network (WIN) project, helping deliver a reliable supply to agricultural areas that experience unreliable rainfall," shared the Greater Western Water team.

“By late 2023, this infrastructure will be used to irrigate thousands of hectares of farmland in the Parwan-Balliang agricultural district in Melbourne’s outer west.

“A safe, secure and year-round supply of recycled water will help farmers build resilience to drought, grow their agribusinesses and support sustainable regional communities.”

By delivering a new water supply to a region that experiences unreliable rainfall, WIN will help local farmers build resilience to our changing climate and expand their agribusinesses, supporting local economic growth.

WIN also helps Greater Western Water sustainably manage the increasing amount of recycled water being produced by our region’s growing population.

WIN is a $116 million project jointly funded by Greater Western Water, the Australian Government’s National Water Grid Fund and the private agribusinesses who will become the network’s foundation customers.

Visit the WIN webpage to learn more.

