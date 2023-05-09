Gravity main progresses at Dunkirk Wastewater upgrade

Stage one of the Dunkirk Road wastewater upgrade is progressing well with four storage tanks now underground and the gravity main over halfway complete.

The $52 million joint project between Watercare and Kāinga Ora is set to reduce wastewater overflows and cater for population growth in the Panmure area in New Zealand.

The gravity main, which travels between the wastewater pump station and Johnson Reserve, has had significant progress, with the team to complete trenching in the coming months.

“We’ve dug about 900 metres of the gravity main with a connector pipe running alongside it connecting flows from people’s properties,” project manager Jason Salmon said.

“Over the next two months we’ll be removing the 160 sheet piles from the wastewater pump station using a hydraulic vibration hammer mounted to a crane.”

An additional gravity main is set to be constructed during stage two of the project.

Elsewhere, four storage tanks have also been installed, which was a significant milestone for stage one of the project.

“Each of the 24-metre-long storage tanks weighed 5.3 tonnes each and had to be individually lifted in and placed six metres down into the underground structure to perfectly align with the manholes and inlet pipes managing flows received via the gravity main,” Salmon said.

“For me, this was the most significant achievement in the project as we safely installed the storage tanks in two days rather than the four we anticipated, enabling us to maintain good momentum on the project.”

With these significant milestones now reached, Watercare estimates that stage one of the project is on track to meet its completion in October next year.

