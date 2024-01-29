Grants open for women in energy and manufacturing

These grants aim to boost women’s participation and equity across energy and manufacturing industries, particularly in majority-men trade-based and leadership roles. Image: Krakenimages.com/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government has launched a new $1.32 million Women in Energy and Women in Manufacturing funding program.

With a total pool of $1.32 million, applications are open from 22 January and close on 20 February.

These grants aim to boost women’s participation and equity across energy and manufacturing industries, particularly in majority-men trade-based and leadership roles.

The funding will support initiatives that focus on clear and attractive career pathways, access to education and training, economic equity and leadership opportunities, and accountability for workplace culture, diversity and wellbeing.

These activities will be part of the forthcoming Women in Energy and Women in Manufacturing Strategies.

Businesses, not-for-profit groups can apply. Applications are strongly encouraged for programs that focus on:

Supporting women who face disadvantage or discrimination, such as First Nations women, older women, multicultural women, women with a disability and LGBTIQA+ women.

The retention and advancement of women in energy and manufacturing sectors, and addressing more long-term and structural barriers to their participation.

Supporting small and medium sized enterprises to advance gender equality.

Women and businesses in regional and rural areas.

Supporting women’s participation in majority-men roles, such as trade-based and leadership positions.

The grant program is part of the Victorian Government’s continuing work towards gender equality in Victoria, under the strategy Our equal state.

It is known that majority-men industries tend to be higher paid than majority-women industries, and are more likely to include performance pay.

Additional barriers that limit women’s participation in these roles can include lack of access to paid parental leave, sexism, inflexible working arrangements and sexual harassment.

The new strategies and funding program aim to address these barriers through activities that focus on:

Clear and attractive career pathways.

Access to education and training.

Economic equity and leadership opportunities.

Accountability for workplace culture, diversity and wellbeing.

These activities will align with the forthcoming Women in Energy and Women in Manufacturing Strategies.

These strategies aim to address recommendation 19 of the Inquiry into economic equity for Victorian women to attract, recruit and retain women in majority-men industries.

All applications go through the following assessment process:

Eligibility assessment: All applications undergo an initial assessment against the eligibility criteria. The eligibility assessment determines whether the application should proceed for merit assessment.

Merit- assessment: Eligible applications are then assessed against the assessment criteria.

Assessment panel: All applications are reviewed by a panel.

Ministerial approval: The Minister for Women makes the final decision based on the recommendations from the assessment panel.

Application outcome: All applicants are notified of the outcome of their application by email.

