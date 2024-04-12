Grab your early bird tickets for the PNG Expo

Image: Piotr Krzeslak/stock.adobe.com

Early bird tickets for the monumental industry event PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference are available until Friday 17 May, and you don’t want to miss out.

With the early bird tickets, attendees can save up to 30 per cent of the original price on each ticket.

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference is the premier event that brings together all sectors of the industrial, mining and resources industries into one location to create a marketplace where business is done.

This year the PNG Industrial & Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference will take place from 3 to 4 July in Port Moresby. Here’s what attendees can expect from the two-day event.

In Papua New Guinea, the mining industry is a strong driver of economic growth. Since the 1900s, the industry has evolved to see cast quantities of gold, copper, silver nickel and oil and gas.

The PNG Industrial & Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference is the premier event to showcase the latest developments across the mining and resources sector within PNG.

The two-day exhibition will feature over 100 displays of equipment and stands, while the conference will showcase experts from across the sector presenting on opportunities that exists within the PNG resources sector.

Leaders in productivity solutions will be exhibiting at the event to showcase their innovative technology, demonstrating how it benefits the PNG mining industry.

The PNG Expo expects to attract key buyers and procurement managers from across landowners, government, mining, energy, petroleum, and infrastructure industries.

To secure early birds tickets until 17 may, follow this link.