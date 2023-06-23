Grab your early bird tickets for No-Dig Down Under 2023

Early bird tickets for the monumental event are available until Friday 30 June, and you don’t want to miss out.

The No-Dig Down Under Conference and Exhibition serves as a paramount platform for pipeline professionals, offering an array of invaluable insights, cutting-edge technologies, and industry advancements specifically tailored to the pipeline industry.

With the early bird tickets, attendees can save up to $230 on each ticket, while Australasian Society for Trenchless Technology (ASTT) members also receive further discounted tickets.

A full conference ticket includes the conference program, catering and all social functions including the Gala Dinner and ASTT Awards evening.

The show will take place on September 13-14 at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, and it is the only major event for trenchless and pipeline technology in Australasia and the second largest in the world.

With over 100 exhibitors and more than 1800 attendees, the event is a must-attend for anyone involved in the trenchless technology sector.

This conference, renowned within the pipeline community, is a must-attend event that consistently delivers an exceptional learning and networking experience for professionals involved in pipeline construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation.

This year’s program is a testimony to the vital and crucial role the pipeline technology and methods hold n the industry.

The Australian Pipeliner has gathered the sessions and events best tailored to all pipeline pros: when it comes to pipeline rehabilitation, a numerous series of events are sure to catch participant’s interest, such as a session how ground movements can have an impact on pipes, and how to avoid the consequences.

Another insightful topic of the pipeline rehabilitation theme will be the successful rehabilitation of potable water pipes in São Paulo, Brazil, with SAERTEX-LINER® H2O.

If you want to know more about pipeline rehabilitation, countless other workshops, and sessions such as how to build resilience in our wastewater networks by recommissioning unused assets will catch your attention.

New pipeline installation is also at the centre of this year’s conference; discover an array of conference themes and events linked to this sine-qua-non topic.

A few of them will focus on the crucial role of horizontal directional drilling (HDD). Learn everything about how to manage an HDD pipeline within an active deep-seated landslide, or how HDD multiple parallel inclined intersect bores in remote and challenging conditions among others.

This theme also includes case study examples will address how current technologies have been a dramatic improvement over older technologies allowing to map, mobilise teams, and collect data across countless asset types.

Being in the pipeline industry means also juggling with trenchless services and how they interfere with the environment. Discover more about the close relationship between pipelines, trenchless technology, and sustainability by signing up to any of the following events.

Learn how Utility Managers often are seeking much more specific knowledge and skills to acquire actionable data to better manage critical asset infrastructure and networks.

This often requires field data collection to verify and validate attributes and conduct audits with condition assessments to underpin data for enterprise systems and Strategic Asset Management plans, however achieving accurate positioning can be a challenge for above and below-ground network mapping.

Don’t miss out and register your ticket for No-Dig Down Under at friendly prices until Friday 30 June here.