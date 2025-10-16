Gold standard LDAR

Image: Heath Pipeline Services

Whether you are just starting out on your emissions management journey, or looking for quality component level emissions data to reconcile with aggregated site level readings, Heath Pipeline Services provides a highly comprehensive range of equipment and services available in the oil and gas sector.

From direct sampling equipment to best in class QOGI cameras, we provide hire, lease, and sale options for those wanting to develop an in-house monitoring program.

Complementing our existing range of GMI and Addglobe samplers, Heath TLDAS lasers, and OPGAL OGI cameras, Heath Pipeline Services are excited to announce the newest addition to our product family – The Konica Minolta GMP02 QOGI Camera. Both the camera and Konica Minolta’s representative, Atsushi Yamada, will be with us at APGA 2025. Drop in, or contact us directly at info@heathservices.com.au to book a personal discussion with Atsushi.

Need emissions data but want someone else to do the grunt work for your team? Heath Pipeline Services has been providing LDAR services in Australasia since 1971. We use what we sell, enabling us to be technology agnostic and select the best combination of tools to meet the individual challenges of your assets.

Want to combine a ROW condition inspection with your LDAR survey and fugitive emissions quantification of both leaks and vent sources? Our field consultants can provide a cost efficient service which meets multiple department’s needs in a single survey.

Drop by stand 80 at this year’s APGA exhibition hall, or contact info@heathservices.com.au to book a time to discuss how we can best support your business.