Going gas-tronomic with MasterChef

Image: byrdyak/stock.adobe.com

Cooking with gas just took on a whole new meaning with MasterChef Australia’s new world-first partnership for the franchise, using carbon neutral biomethane in the kitchen and hydrogen gas in a unique barbecue challenge.

“We know Australians love to cook with gas whether that’s in their homes or outdoors on barbecues,” Australian Gas Networks (AGN) executive general manager customer and strategy Cathryn McArthur said.

“Carbon neutral biomethane and hydrogen on MasterChef Australia, shows that we can keep cooking the way we know and love with fewer emissions than natural gas.”

“It’s a practical demonstration of a low carbon solution that can be delivered by existing gas networks to support Australia’s transition to net zero.”

AGN is one of several major sponsors this season of MasterChef Australia, with more integration announcements to come bringing the franchise to life and deepening the audience and brand experiences in new and exciting ways.

This brand integration with AGN, part of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), Jemena, ATCO and Solstice, has seen a remarkable upgrade to the MasterChef Australia kitchen, delivering carbon neutral biomethane to the set for contestants to cook with.

This season will also see another cooking revolution with a carbon neutral, hydrogen gas BBQ challenge, taking the iconic Australian pastime to the next dimension.

“We warmly welcome new sponsor, AGN, to MasterChef Australia, the country’s biggest cooking show with a legion of baked on food fans,” Paramount Australia chief sales officer Rod Prosser said.

“This partnership also aligns with Paramount’s focus on sustainability embedding carbon neutral energy right into the heart of our production, putting this commitment into action.”

This enthusiasm was reciprocated by Paramount Australia general manager and sales director Adelaide Cameron Mudge.

“This is an incredible two-year partnership with AGN that has created a first-of-its-kind kitchen in Australia that we know will lead the way for new homes and commercial kitchens across the country,” Mudge said.

“It also shows the impactful, long-term pathways we can create for our sponsors to showcase and integrate their brands in our shows and inspire Australians.”

Endemol Shine Australia director of content Marty Benson saluted this initiative.

“The calibre of cooking this year is exceptional, and audiences will share in a whole world of flavours,” he said.

Biomethane and hydrogen gases are ideal for home cooks and professional chefs alike and are already being mixed with natural gas in existing networks.

Small-scale demonstration projects are currently in operation in Adelaide, Perth and Sydney.