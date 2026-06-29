Global industry to gather at International No-Dig Auckland

Image: Prime Creative Media

The global trenchless technology industry will gather in New Zealand in 2026 for International No-Dig Auckland.

International No-Dig Auckland will take place on 28–29 October at the newly built New Zealand International Convention Centre, marking the first time the global event has been hosted in New Zealand.

Delivered in partnership with the International Society for Trenchless Technology (ISTT), the conference and exhibition represents a major milestone for the local sector.

As the global peak body for trenchless technology, the ISTT brings together national societies and industry experts to drive innovation and best practice in underground infrastructure. International No-Dig will provide an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the global trenchless technology industry. Hosted each year in a different country to showcase the global industry, International No-Dig will bring together the best of the innovations and advancements in trenchless technology. The event will connect attendees with an active audience of engineers, researchers, contractors and directors across the water, sewerage, gas, electricity, and telecom industries.

Across two days, the event will feature a technical conference, equipment displays and networking opportunities. Delegates will see new technologies for pipeline installation, rehabilitation and underground construction.

The show floor will host exhibitors demonstrating the latest trenchless equipment and solutions. Conference sessions will cover case studies, research and practical applications from projects across Australasia and beyond. Networking will also be a major focus, with industry professionals able to connect during informal networking events, on the exhibition floor and at the ASTT Awards Gala.

International No-Dig Auckland arrives at a time of change for New Zealand’s water sector. One of the biggest drivers is the Local Water Done Well (LWDW) program.

Finalised in August 2025 through the Local Government (Water Services) Act 2025, the program replaced the former Three Waters reforms. It gives councils greater control over water services and allows them to adopt region-specific service models.

The program also introduces higher expectations for sustainable water management. It encourages innovation and supports low-impact construction methods.

These changes are shaping how water infrastructure projects are planned and delivered across the country.

“The LWDW program is reshaping how councils and utilities manage water,” Molly Hancock, Prime Creative Media Head of Marketing – Events said.

“It raises the bar for sustainability, innovation and long-term resilience, and it’s a real opportunity for trenchless technologies to play a central role.”

The event will provide a place for the industry to discuss these changes. Utilities, councils, engineers and contractors will be able to explore practical solutions and share project experience.

“With councils now empowered to design local solutions, the industry must adapt quickly,” Hancock said.

“International No-Dig Auckland gives professionals the chance to understand LWDW, discuss practical solutions and see how trenchless methods can meet these new standards.”

Major infrastructure companies are already supporting the event. Engineering contractor McConnell Dowell has joined as a Silver Sponsor.

The company delivers complex projects across transport, water, energy and resources. Its work includes pipelines and underground infrastructure.

“This event provides a high visibility platform for McConnell Dowell to showcase proven trenchless delivery capability and a New Zealand contractor that can successfully deliver complex, low disruption outcomes in local environments,” McConnell Dowell Pre Contracts Manager – NZ & PI Martin Devlin said.

“It creates an opportunity to introduce and normalise innovative trenchless approaches that are already relevant locally, such as Direct Pipe, while clearly articulating where these methods best fit within the New Zealand market.

“Just as importantly, the event supports meaningful relationship building, bringing together clients, consultants, suppliers and contractors to share practical no-dig solutions and lessons learned. In doing so, it also contributes to the wider industry by enabling informed comparison of methodologies, a better understanding of risk trade-offs, and more confident decision making at the front end of projects.”

Devlin believes the event will help the industry better understand how these technologies apply locally.

“International No-Dig Auckland reinforces the importance of viewing trenchless technology through a New Zealand lens focusing on solutions that are appropriately scaled and suited to local project types, rather than only large, megaproject applications,” he said.

“It provides an opportunity to highlight how a more targeted, fit-for-purpose trenchless approach can deliver better outcomes for the NZ market.”

For industry professionals across the water and utilities sectors, International No-Dig Auckland will provide a chance to learn, connect and prepare for the next phase of underground infrastructure. The event will be one not to miss.