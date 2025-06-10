GF WAGA MULTI/JOINT 3000 Plus: 15 years of guaranteed quality, over 30 years of excellence.

Installation on site in the Netherlands. Image: GF Piping Systems

Unexpected pipe failures and complex repairs can disrupt essential water and gas supply, leading to costly downtime and safety concerns. What operators need is a fast, reliable solution that adapts to various pipe materials and diameters – without requiring special tools or lengthy installation.

The MULTI/JOINT® 3000 Plus pipe connection system by GF Piping Systems is designed to meet these challenges, backed now by a unique 15-year quality guarantee covering the entire MULTI/JOINT 3000 Plus portfolio. GF is committed to providing durable, high-performance products with a long service life. As part of the 15-year quality guarantee, the company will repair the products at no charge should an inspection indicate that they did not perform their intended purpose. The guarantee is subject to terms and conditions. This guarantee offers peace of mind and underscores the reliability of every MULTI/JOINT installation.

MULTI/JOINT 3000 Plus is a quick, safe, and simple repair solution that connects pipes from distribution and transport grids with a restraint pull-out resistance system. It is suitable for a wide variety of materials and outer diameters and features a Resicoat® epoxy powder coating for corrosion-resistance. Thanks to easily accessible bolts, it can be installed without special tools and does not require time-consuming welding or flanging. The product family offers the largest range of restraint fittings with dimensions covering DN50 to DN1025.

Highlights of MULTI/JOINT 3000 Plus product range:

Leak-proof performance in the toughest conditions

Suitable for a wide variety of pipe materials and diameters

Quick, safe and simple installation without the need of special tools

Corrosion resistance – Resicoat epoxy powder coating

With MULTI/JOINT 3000 Plus, you get more than a pipe connection: you get a fit-and-forget solution backed by decades of engineering expertise and a guarantee designed to deliver confidence, performance, and peace of mind for years to come.

More information, visit MULTI/JOINT 3000 Plus – GF Piping Systems

