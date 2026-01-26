Getting the most out of PE pipe

HD-50 spacers on a DN560 HDPE pipe. Image: kwik-ZIP

The polyethylene pipe market in Australia is booming, and kwik-ZIP is one of the key links in the chain.

Polyethylene (PE) has emerged as a material of choice for gas, water, wastewater pipes, and other underground networks. Its durability, light weight, and chemical resistance make it simpler and more cost-efficient to install in the right circumstances than traditional metal or concrete pipes. In Australia, aging assets, combined with rapid population growth in regional centres and outer suburbs, have created enormous demand for pipeline replacement and new construction. Many of these jobs call for trenchless techniques such as slip-lining and cased crossings – methods where the carrier pipe (often PE) is inserted within an existing casing or old pipeline.

But slip-lining only works if the new pipe is carefully centralised inside the casing. Without proper support and spacing, the pipe can rub, deform or even fail, especially over the long life expected of PE networks.

As demand for these durable, cost-effective and corrosion-resistant pipelines grow, one Australian-born company is quietly becoming indispensable to contractors across the nation: kwik-ZIP.

Headquartered in Western Australia but with a worldwide customer base, the company manufactures non-corroding, non-metallic casing spacers and centralisers designed specifically for pipe-in-pipe applications including slip-lining, cased crossings, and other trenchless installation methods.

The kwik-ZIP product range, including the HD, HDX, and HDXT series, covers pipes from small diameters (about 100mm) to heavy-weight carrier pipes in excess of 1600mm OD. The spacers are moulded in a high-performance engineered thermoplastic blend, offering excellent chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, low friction, and resistance to corrosion.

All kwik-ZIP spacers have been successfully appraised against the Water Services Association of Australia’s product specification for casing spacers (WSA PS-324). This standard covers casing spacers used to facilitate the insertion and protection of carrier pipes when installed inside encasement pipes. Additionally, all products are also certified by the Australian Water Quality Centre for use in contact with drinking water. These features also make the products suitable for potable water projects.

In terms of performance, kwik-ZIP spacers distribute the pipe’s weight across multiple runners, reducing point loading. This load-sharing suspension system cuts down on wear and stress, minimises the risk of pipe deformation or damage during insertion, and helps isolate the carrier pipe from vibrations or movements in the outer casing.

kwik-ZIP’s spacers and centralisers have already proven themselves on major infrastructure projects across Australia and the rest of the world, such as Water Corporation’s Alkimos seawater desalination plant project in WA, and Canada’s 1150km-long trans mountain pipeline project.

While PE pipe is expected to last for a century, factors such as oxidative degradation and ground movement threaten to dramatically shorten this lifespan. That’s why asset owners and contractors are turning to kwik-ZIP to help secure the full lifespan of their pipeline assets.

Utlities are facing a generational challenge in upgrading and rehabilitating ageing pipeline infrastructure. By providing an off-the-shelf solution with proven longevity, kwik-ZIP is playing a critical role in this effort.

