Getting started on the path to net-zero

The Picarro AMLD solution is used by some of Australia’s largest utilities who know that, by following the Picarro Emissions Reduction protocol, natural gas distribution operators can target their largest leaks and significantly reduce emissions.

Picarro’s Emissions Reduction protocol leverages the shape of the leak distribution curve for a natural gas network where the top 5 per cent of leaks account for over 50 per cent of emissions. The top 20 per cent of leaks can account for as much as 80 per cent of a network’s total emissions.

Historically, natural gas distribution operators have counted emissions reductions by the replacement of pipeline mains and services, removing older pipes and installing modern, leak-free pipes in their place. Utilising emissions factors provided by a regulatory agency and the replacement of pipes inevitably shows a reduction.

Unfortunately, this replacement process is capital intensive, slow, and does not provide a true view of emissions. To achieve meaningful emissions reductions, operators need to measure their emissions directly and take steps to remove emissions accordingly.

Picarro’s approach – collecting data frequently from the gas system and repairing the largest leaks preferentially – enables operators to cost-effectively reduce their emissions.

This is good news for major Australian operators that have adopted the Picarro AMLD solution. The solution has been the driving force behind many of these meeting their aggressive near-term targets of 50 per cent reductions in Scope 1 emissions by 2030, against their recent baselines.

Doug Ward, Picarro’s Director of Gas Sales & Marketing and leading efforts in the APAC region, said that these reductions are achievable with a mature emissions reduction program.

“When Picarro AMLD is fully-scaled by the operator, meaning the operator has a sufficient number of Picarro equipped vehicles to be able collect emissions data on substantially their entire gas network annually and budgets for the repair the larger leaks as they are identified, then over the course of two to three years an operator can rapidly reduce their fugitive emissions by as much as 30 per cent below a baseline year,” Ward said.

But what then?

Focusing on an AMLD-based emissions reduction program, operators can progressively reduce the high-emitter flow threshold and accelerate their data capture. This allows them to move from annual surveys to bi-annual or quarterly, further reducing fugitive emissions to as much as 80 per cent from the original baseline.

How quickly an operator can achieve these emissions reductions depends on multiple factors: O&M budgets, speed to scale their AMLD program, survey frequency and how quickly they can repair the above-threshold leaks.

Once an operator has designed, implemented, and scaled an emissions reduction program, the emissions reductions typically asymptotically reach 80 per cent reduction. This is due to new leaks in the system finding equilibrium with accelerated surveying and repair. Attempting to reduce emissions further through leak repair yields diminishing returns. How can an operator continue to reduce below 80 per cent emissions?

Many large utilities have pledged to either be at net-zero emissions, or carbon-neutral, by 2050.

There are several ways to drive emissions reductions past an 80 per cent reduction, though many of them rely on things other than additional measurements and actions on the distribution network itself.

Director of Business Development and Technical Marketing at Picarro, Robby Vaughn, said that getting to net-zero is a formidable challenge for many utilities and operators.

“It takes a real commitment to an emissions reduction program and then the ability to look beyond fugitive emissions to find the pathways to achieve net-zero in a meaningful way,” Vaughn said.

“For example, ItalGas, a leading gas operator in Italy, achieved LEED Gold certification for their headquarters, which could allow them to reduce their net-emissions via carbon offset. Other customers find ways to access carbon credits in differing ways, such as supporting tree planting or the preservation of wetlands. Meanwhile, others electrify their fleet vehicles or invest in RNG.”

“The point is, when seeking net-zero it may require a number of emissions-reducing strategies working in conjunction and every little bit helps.”

As organisations commit to carbon neutral and net-zero initiatives, the often find that the process is more complicated than simply cleaning up infrastructure and repairing more leaks.

“It will benefit every utility in Australia to give serious consideration to how they will achieve this important environmental milestone for the industry, and it can all start with a Picarro AMLD solution in your operation,” Vaughn said.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

