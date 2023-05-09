German welding system manufacturer on hunt for Australian distributors

ROTHENBERGER, the manufacturer of one of the leading plastic pipe welding systems, ROWELD, is prospecting for local distributors and service agents for the company’s range of butt-welding solutions. The standard range is suitable for pipelines from 315 to 1200 mm in diameter, with the ability to manufacture build to order machines up to 3.0m diameter, designed and manufactured to perform at the highest standard.

Established in Germany in 1949, ROTHENBERGER is focused on developing, producing, and marketing pipe tools and machines for plumbers, pipe fitters, HAVC & R engineers, and maintenance mechanics. The manufacturer’s tools and machines are used every day throughout the world across a variety of industries, including pipeline construction.

ROTHENBERGER’s ROWELD range includes butt and electrofusion welding systems which are applicable for pipe diameters from 20 mm to 1200 mm and on a range of plastic pipes, including PE, polypropylene and polyvinylidene fluoride, however distributors are required for the larger butt-welding applications only.

Butt fusion

ROWELD offers both manual and CNC hydraulic butt-welding machines which are suitable for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) pipes and fittings with an outer diameter from 315 to 1200 mm.

The machine features hardened and hard-chrome-plated guide shafts guaranteeing torsion-resistant use of the machine. Thanks to the angle-adjustable basic clamping elements, segmental arc welding is also possible.

ROTHENBERGER Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Trent Carter says the company is excited about the prospect of establishing partnerships with state distributors and service agents in the Asia pacific region, with local distributors working directly with the manufacturer based in Germany and China.

“We have customers all over the world who rely on the performance and productivity of the ROWELD system for their plastic pipe welding,” Carter said. “With our equipment welding in accordance with DVS 2207/ ISO 12176 and other international standards and guidelines.”

With the use of plastic pipes on the rise, in Australia and overseas, we hope Australian installers see the opportunities associated with ROTHENBERGER welding machines and tools to help tackle new challenges with courage knowing we can assist in any conditions and requirements.

