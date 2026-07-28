Generations of pipeline progress

British Gas MFL ILI tool from the 1990s. Image: Baker Hughes

The Australian Pipeliner spoke with Na’el Barghouthi, Lead Sales Manager – In Line Inspection (ILI) at Baker Hughes, about the company’s evolving suite of ILI technologies that now span complex piggable and unpiggable assets, advanced data analytics, and emerging digital solutions for modern pipeline integrity challenges.

Throughout its long history, Baker Hughes has built its pipeline inspection capability through decades of consolidation, engineering innovation, and global field experience.

“Our inspection capability has come through a combination of organisations including PII, BJ Services and Pipetronix, and more recently Qi2 Elements and Quest Integrity. That combination allows us to work across both piggable and unpiggable pipelines, including assets that are particularly complex or difficult to inspect,” said Na’el Barghouthi, Lead Sales Manager – In Line Inspection (ILI) at Baker Hughes.

This legacy traces back to 1979, when the On Line Inspection Centre (OLIC) was established by British Gas Research & Development.

“OLIC was created to help maintain the safety of the newly constructed high‑pressure gas transmission network in the UK and was soon made available commercially to operators seeking higher‑resolution magnetic flux leakage (MFL) inspection,” Na’el said.

“At the time, axial MFL represented a major step forward in inspection accuracy and repeatability.”

Outside of Britain, Baker Hughes has been comparably active in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’ve been active in Australia and New Zealand since 1990. Over that period, the company has inspected roughly 45,000km of oil and gas pipelines, and delivered a wide range of integrity engineering assessments to support operators’ pipeline integrity management programs,” Na’el said.

Key technology milestones

Na’el said that throughout its history, Baker Hughes has consistently led the evolution of ILI capability.

A few notable milestones include:

1996: first combo of Triaxial (MFL-Axial + B), MFL, speed control, and mapping in one ILI tool.

1997: introduction of the first TFI (transverse field inspection / MFL-Circumferential) to address narrow axial external corrosion (NAEC) and long seam defects.

1999: development of dual diameter MFL tools; introduction of RunCom™ corrosion growth assessments.

2002: introduction of EMATScan™ CD, based on electromagnetic acoustic transducer sensors, enabling crack detection in gas pipelines without the need for liquid batching.

2006: start of Joint Industry Project for the development of an ILI tool to directly measure axial strain on a pipeline, leading to commercial launch of AXISS™ in 2014 to support operators’ geohazard management.

2008: First deployment of Quest Integrity’s InVista® technology for combination UT metal loss and geometry inspection of conventionally unpiggable pipelines. The InVista technology was adapted from Quest Integrity’s FTIS® technology built for the inspection of serpentine fired heater coils. This provided the InVista tools with industry leading navigation capabilities.

2009: introduction of MagneScan™ 4.0 delivering SHR (super high-resolution) defect detection and sizing.

2012: SHR+/pinhole specification established for magnetic inspection tools.

2016: InVista unveiled game-changing 2” UT ILI technology.

2017: InVista Subsea tool was built to take on the toughest offshore conditions.

2020: Deployment of single module large diameter InVista tools for the inspection of loading and wharf lines up to 48” in diameter.

2024: enhanced specification for hard spot detection and reporting drawing on more than 40 years of hard spot inspection. Launch of RunCom Cluster Growth 3D (RCG3D) Assessment.

“More recent developments have focused on pushing inspection into operating conditions that were previously outside the reach of conventional tools, including low-pressure systems, low-flow gas lines and pipelines that were not traditionally considered piggable,” Na’el said.

These include Selective Seam Weld Corrosion (SSWC) inspection, axial coating failure reporting for HDPE-coated pipelines, speed control for 30” and 36” EMAT tools operating up to 5 m/s, AXISS™ EPS for enhanced axial and bending stress measurement, and InVista-PlaZma for inspection of unpiggable natural gas pipelines.

Turning data into insights

The right inspection tool hardware is key, but equally essential is what happens to the collected information, and what solutions are identified using the expertise. Leveraging the power of next-generation digital technologies is part and parcel of that analysis, alongside insight offered by the application of artificial intelligence by engineers who know how best to harness its capabilities.

“Pipelines are a rich source of highly unique data requiring interpretation, which lends itself well to the application and advantages of machine learning and other advanced signal analytics techniques,” Na’el said.

“Our analysts play an essential role to ensure data is correctly interpreted and that critical integrity decisions can be made with the confidence needed.”

Baker Hughes analysts use sophisticated software with embedded algorithms trained on a vast database of real-world pipeline defects to produce a report that helps the operators manage their pipelines. A report is actually an optimum combination of human analysis experience with the speed and capabilities of computational algorithms to detect and interpret sometimes millions of possible areas of interest found by the inspection tool.

Baker Hughes began applying artificial intelligence techniques to inspection data analysis in the mid‑1990s, well before AI became a mainstream topic. This is an area of continued and increasing focus, and as cloud computing rapidly evolves, it offers new possibilities that will continue to translate into more effective and efficient means to detect and precisely measure the integrity of pipelines.

“Society expects pipelines to be safe and cost-efficient. Operators are seeking compliance with regulatory regimes, proven long-term integrity and higher profitability. In-line inspection technologies are central to addressing both sets of demands,” Na’el said.

“From the moment a pipeline is commissioned, the clock is ticking. Corrosion can take root no matter what the protection system, whatever the type of product being carried, and no matter what the environment through which a pipeline runs.

“That is what makes accurate, comprehensive identification of defects, sizing and classification so essential. It is why companies like Baker Hughes combine data and service into a seamless market offering, powered by digital and AI technologies.”

Energy transition

Repurposing natural gas infrastructure for hydrogen and CO₂ transport is a technically feasible and economically advantageous strategy to support the energy transition. Baker Hughes can evaluate pipeline integrity using intelligent pigging technologies, which provide high-resolution data on internal corrosion, cracking, hard spots and weld quality – essential for identifying vulnerabilities to hydrogen-induced embrittlement and the integrity risks presented by CO₂.

Emission reduction

Gas pipelines and gas/LNG storage facilities can potentially be a source of large quantities of wasted gas through venting, flaring or fugitive emissions, especially when assets full of pressurised gas are being prepared for modifications or maintenance.

“Baker Hughes can help operators to minimise vented emissions during maintenance phases,” Na’el said.

“We have a range of solutions to save and transfer this gas, including a large mobile gas recompression fleet, liquid nitrogen services, mobile flaring capacities, and general engineering and project management.

“These four competencies allow us to find the right combination in terms of timing, efficiency, project duration and cost to respond specifically to the most critical aspects of each project.

“Additionally, Baker Hughes has designed new mobile gas recompression units to complement its existing offering, which mirrors market requirements and allows maximum efficiency for even small and medium volumes of gas transfer.”

As pipeline networks face increasing demands for long-term integrity management, emissions reduction targets, and challenges posed by the energy transition, Baker Hughes is keeping pace.

Combining hardware innovation, digital intelligence, and decades of operational expertise, the company continues to help operators manage risk, improve efficiency, and support safer, more sustainable infrastructure.

For more information, visit https://www.bakerhughes.com/process-pipeline-services/inline-inspection or visit Baker Hughes at booth 42 & 43 at the APGA Convention.