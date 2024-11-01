Gearing up for the 2025 PNG Expo

Image: faraz/stock.adobe.com

After a whirlwind two-day event in July 2024, the stage has been set once again for the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) to shine a light on the resources sector in 2025.

To again be held at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby from July 2–3, the 2025 PNG Expo is set to bigger and better than ever.

TriCab, a premium supplier of high-performance flexible cable and accessories and a silver sponsor of the 2024 event, has renewed its sponsorship for 2025.

TriCab Queensland state manager Shane Plumridge said the company is keen to showcase its commitment to supporting and growing the blooming PNG sector.

“At TriCab we pride ourselves on supplying premium, high-performance flexible cable and accessories that reflect our values of innovation and quality,” Plumridge said.

“Providing engineered cable solutions, which save our customers time and cost, is where we make our difference. At TriCab, we listen and respond to a range of customer needs, remaining innovative in our operations to ensure we can meet demands of all markets, existing and emerging.”

Plumridge said the company was proud to be a silver sponsor at the 2024 expo, being able to showcase its products and people to the interested attendees.

“The ability to see people from the local area in the one place all with the same values, who were looking for new and innovative products and services, was a tribute to the organisers,” Plumridge said.

“It gave TriCab the ability to expose our vision of demonstrating our capabilities in the growing demand for the mining market in PNG.”

Plumridge is encouraging all stakeholders involved in the mining and industrial support channel to attend the 2025 event.

“The organisers have created a concentrated group of suppliers in a safe and easy-going atmosphere, where the cream of the mining supply chain providers are showcasing innovative products,” he said.

“Events like the PNG Expo are vital in bringing like-minded consumers and suppliers together in the one space where it is mutually beneficial to all parties, in a relaxed and safe environment.”

To learn more, visit the website.