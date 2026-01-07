Gas reservation scheme confirmed by Federal Government

Image: pawinee/stock.adobe.com

After months of speculation, the Federal Government has officially confirmed the details of a domestic gas reservation scheme.

The scheme will require exporters to reserve between 15 and 25 per cent of gas production market, with the required proportion to be settled after the forthcoming consultation.

Design of the domestic gas reservation scheme will be driven by key principles as set out in the Gas Market Review, with the ultimate design goal being to secure the supply needed for the energy transition, and to put downwards pressure on prices for domestic gas users.

Principles that will guide detailed design include: