Gas and energy policy

APGA’s Building Hydrogen Infrastructure Symposium in Melbourne.

By Jordan McCollum, National Policy Manager, APGA

The pipeline industry has known for some time now that it has all of the constituent components required to deliver 100 per cent hydrogen infrastructure once called upon by customers and producers.

However, this is not well understood by the broader public.

APGA’s Building Hydrogen Infrastructure Symposium last November provided an opportunity for the pipeline industry to bring this understanding into the public domain. Combining twelve presentations from fourteen domestic and international experts, the symposium delivered the resounding conclusion that the pipeline industry is ready for hydrogen – and it’s ready today.

APGA CEO Steve Davies opened the symposium by talking about the advantage of moving and storing molecules and that the gas infrastructure industry is confident in its ability to build new hydrogen pipelines today. I followed Steve’s presentation talking to new analysis on the total customer cost of heat, preliminary results from which indicate that renewable gas is cost-competitive with renewable electricity for decarbonising gas use in the home.

I was followed by David Norman, CEO of the Future Fuels CRC, who provided international context in which Europe is leading the charge. Between the European Hydrogen Backbone and a commitment to deliver 100 GW of electrolysis capacity by 2030, the rest of the world has some catching up to do.

This was perfect context for the session that followed which focused on building new hydrogen infrastructure. Marzieh Amanabadi and Josh Wickham from GPA engineering started the session detailing exactly what needs to be done to design and deliver hydrogen pipelines in Australia today and were followed by Scott Sharbanee of Enscope who confirmed the same for hydrogen facilities.

Craig Clarke from GHD then demonstrated the case-by-case nature of deciding whether gas pipeline repurposing or new pipeline construction will deliver better outcomes for future hydrogen customers. Interestingly, Craigs’ examples aligned well with the pipeline repurposing cost estimates seen in the European Hydrogen Backbone discussed by David Norman earlier in the day.

If the second session started to bust myths about building new hydrogen infrastructure, the third session blew them out of the water, starting with 100 per cent hydrogen turbines and compression. Baker Hughes’ Serena Gabriele came all the way from Italy to make it known that 100 per cent hydrogen pipeline compressors and turbines are such a mature technology that they are close to delivery of next-generation technologies.

Further myths to fall came from Peter Andrews of Pipeline Actuation Control and Cameron Dinnis from LFF Australia.

From confirmation that hydrogen-ready line pipe is being manufactured around the globe today, to further confirmation that hydrogen ready meters and values are also readily available, there can be few myths remaining about the Australian pipeline industry’s ability to develop hydrogen pipelines today.

The day ended with a session focused on gas infrastructure repurposing plans of Australia’s three largest gas infrastructure owners with all three demonstrating clear progress. The revelation of greatest interest for me however came from GPA Engineering’s Margaret Gayen who detailed the comprehensive study of AGIG’s South Australian and Victorian distribution networks, finding that a transition to 100 per cent hydrogen should be a low-complexity exercise.

The day also included four panel sessions hosted by APGA President Donna McDowall, Fyfe Executive Chairman Mark Dayman, Advisian Hydrogen Transformation Partner Phil O’Neil, and myself, teasing out all of the untouched questions amongst the breadth of the presentations. Donna took the opportunity as first panel host to put the industry on notice – don’t shy away from pointy questions, ask them, because we’re not going to move forward if we stick at the high level.

And as was remarked through several sessions, it is this ability for those within the pipeline industry to collaborate and challenge ourselves that sets this industry apart.

This comradery and foresight as the conduits for energy supply is behind the pipeline industry’s ability to deliver hydrogen infrastructure readiness well ahead of producers and customers having worked through their commercial nuances.

It is my hope that this symposium helps assure anyone who attended or watches the presentation web series that the gas pipeline industry is ready and able to deliver new hydrogen infrastructure as soon as it is called for. If you were unable to attend, or would like to watch your favourite presentation again, you can find the presentation web series via www.apga.org.au/building-hydrogen-infrastructure-symposium-2022-resources.

I would like to end with a quote from Margaret Gayen which I feel perfectly summed up the day: “I think it’s looking up – we can do this”. Yes Margaret, we certainly can.

