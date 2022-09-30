Future proofing Mount Gambier’s pipe network

Over the next several months, SA Water will be applying a specialised maintenance technique –known as cathodic protection—to targeted parts of Mount Gambier’s underground sewer and water supply network, to help ensure long-term reliability and durability.

Cathodic protection is a common method that’s been safely used by water utilities and other industries around Australia since the 1930s and involves the use of metal rods (or anodes) to channel electrically induced corrosion away from a pipe and onto the anodes themselves.

SA Water’s Acting General Manager of Sustainable Infrastructure Nima Gorjian said effective corrosion control is essential to pipe preventive maintenance, and cathodic protection is one of the best methods for preventing corrosion on a metal surface.

“Underground metal pipes are affected by moisture in the surrounding soils, which can lead to an electrochemical reaction, a.k.a. rust,” Gorjian said.

“Cathodic protection can counteract this by shielding the pipes, along with the water inside.

“Each year, we use this method across parts of our state-wide water main network, where metal pipes are installed, always ensuring to avoid stormwater drainage, maintaining distance from other metallic structures to prevent electrical interference and finding suitable soil resistivity to suit the design of the system.

“We’re currently undertaking this work in Mount Gambier, focusing on areas of the local network our crews have identified as being susceptible to corrosion after undertaking a condition assessment.

“This vital process will help maintain the integrity and longevity of the pipes, helping to ensure Mount Gambier’s pipe network remains safe and reliable for many more years to come.”

Works to install the cathodic protection systems will typically occur Monday to Saturday between 7am and 5pm, with some Sunday or nightworks as required.

Together with contractor Team Civil, SA Water is committed to minimising any construction impacts, and there will be no disruption to local customers’ sewer service during the works.

“For the safety of our people and the local community, we ask residents and road users to please take note of localised traffic management in place,” Gorjian said.

“If required, our crews will work with residents to manage any brief restrictions to driveway access, including providing notice in advance.”

The project is due to be completed in early 2023.