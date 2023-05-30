Future Pipe and Empire Infrastructure partnership committed to reducing carbon emissions

Future Pipe Industries and Empire Infrastructure have partnered to deliver sustainable and efficient pipeline systems throughout Australia.

Design and pipe manufacturing company Future Pipe Industries (FPI), services the industrial, oil and gas, water and marine, offshore, as well as pipeline sectors.

Environmental protection is one of the main pillars of the company’s corporate purpose, forming an integral part of the business’ strategy and ranking equally with other company objectives in the form of a comprehensive environmental, health and safety management program.

Now, Empire Infrastructure and FPI have partnered to supply a range of composite pipe systems to pipeline projects throughout Australia.

Empire Infrastructure Director of Sales and Operations Aaron Mackley says Future Pipe Industries stated purpose is to “deliver water and energy to the world in the most efficient and sustainable way”.

“Our corporate purpose is rooted in the knowledge that by conducting our business operations responsibly we will create shared value for all stakeholders,” Mackley says.

“From Future Pipe’s corporate purpose through to the actions we take every day, we recognise sustainability is a business imperative which needs to take place at both a strategic and operational level.”

The company’s latest environmental product declaration is testament to the brand’s commitment to sustainability. With over 3300 staff members, there has been more than 190,000 m of FPI products installed around the world.

As with safety goals, each manufacturing facility has environmental initiatives focused on responsible use of energy and water and on waste reduction. Through its most recent environmental product declaration, FPI has proven how eco-friendly glass reinforced polymer pipe can be.

The declaration was peer reviewed by the IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute Secretariat of the International EPD System. This environmental product declaration comprises the full life cycle of glass reinforced polymer, which is a composite material consisting of a polymer matrix and glass fibers.

The polymer matrix is typically an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting resin. The resin brings the environmental and chemical resistance to the product, while the glass fibers add strength to the composite material.

With their material selection and advanced processes, Future Pipe is able to deliver composite piping systems to projects which span petrochemical, desalination, sea water intake systems, brine lines, water transmission, wastewater treatment, sewer and drainage and topside piping as just a few examples.

Mackley says FPI’s products tick many boxes, as they are very long lasting and less energy is required to produce composite pipes, making them environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“They are durable, cost effective and efficient, as well as versatile,” he says.

All manufacturing sites operate under a certified quality (ISO 9001), environmental (ISO 14001) and health and safety (ISO 45001) management system.

FPI products are sold through Empire Infrastructure in Australia.

For more information visit empireinfrastructure.com.au or contact Empire Infrastructure per mail: sales@empire.team or phone: 1300 116664

This article featured in the May edition of The Australian Pipeliner.