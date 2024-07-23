Fusing confidently with McElroy

The TracStar® iSeries has cemented itself as a top fusion machine worldwide for long stretches of pipe requiring multiple fusions. Image: McElroy

As global infrastructure continues to shift towards long-lasting and leak-free piping solutions, McElroy’s machines remain an efficient, safe, and rugged choice for fusion.

The TracStar iSeries is McElroy’s flagship line of equipment. With its industry-defining technological integrations and ability to be driven directly to the fusion site, the TracStar iSeries is a game-changer in the world of pipe fusion.

A legacy of success

Introduced in 2020, the TracStar iSeries builds off the legacy of previous TracStar generations, providing the same rugged design while introducing industry-changing technology.

The TracStar 630i, 900i, and 1200i lines cover HDPE sizes from 225mm – 1200mm OD and are capable of providing more than 3000psi for more powerful ground drive, pipe lifts, and other functions that require higher levels of pressure. McElroy is confident that the TracStar iSeries has cemented itself as a top choice on jobsites with long stretches of pipe requiring multiple fusions.

To date, the TracStar iSeries line has become four and a half times more popular than previous versions of the TracStar® Series II and the TracStar® 1200.

With a self-propelled vehicle that easily tackles tough terrain and grades up to 30 per cent, the machine can be driven directly to the fusion site without the need for cranes or additional heavy machinery.

To further streamline the fusion process, the machine includes all necessary electrical equipment and a carriage mounted directly onto the tracked chassis for easy pipe loading and movement.

Integrated technology

Operations for the TracStar iSeries line are integrated through McElroy’s DataLogger®, the ruggedised tablet designed for fusion data collection and analysis.

The DataLogger records all parameters of the pipe fusion process, allowing operators to archive essential details and provide a high level of quality assurance and record-keeping.

But accountability is not the only perk of DataLogger integration. The TracStar iSeries is powered by McElroy’s new DataLogger-driven FusionGuide™ Control System.

This system offers three different levels of control, from operator-controlled to fully automatic machine-controlled operations.

Guided workflow options make the fusion process more straightforward, with a user-friendly interface that takes operators through loading and fitting the pipe, setting machine pressures, and more.

This reduces the risk of the most common user errors, improves efficiency in the field and saves time, money, and resources.

Boosting efficiency

The TracStar iSeries line was designed with efficiency in mind. In 2021, a TracStar® 900i led to a 20 per cent increase in job site productivity at a landfill, allowing approximately 1067m of 71cm IPS DR19 pipe to be fused in just two months.

By taking advantage of the TracStar iSeries’ fully automated fusion functions, operators were able to fulfill other job site duties while the fusion was taking place.

In fact, the machine proved so efficient that the crew finished fusing pipe a full three weeks ahead of schedule.

That, in turn, allowed them to assist with another section of the project that involved fusing 518m of 46cm DR11 pipe.

Even with those additional fusions, crews were able to finish the job in six weeks – and roughly 25 per cent under budget.

Newest arrivals

In late 2023, McElroy announced two additional models: the TracStar 412i and the TracStar 618i, expected to begin shipping in summer 2024.

Like its current Series 2 counterparts, the TracStar 412i is designed to fuse pipe sizes from 110mm IPS to 340mm DIPS, and the TracStar 618i fuses pipe from 180mm IPS to 450mm OD.

“We’re very excited to begin shipping the first medium-diameter TracStar iSeries machines in the near future,” McElroy President and Chief Executive Officer Chip McElroy said.

“By adding this technology into a machine line that has proven invaluable on countless job sites, we know operators and contractors alike will reap the benefits.”

These new machines feature an improved design that represents its inclusion into the TracStar iSeries family.

The new look allows for a new, larger-volume hydraulic tank that is secured beneath the machine’s dome. In addition to providing additional cooling, the new design also reduces the risk of accidentally adding the wrong fluid to the hydraulic tank.

Like the larger machines, the TracStar 412i and 618i will be controlled via the DataLogger, McElroy’s ruggedised tablet that records fusion parameters and other pertinent data during the fusion process.

After the operator prepares the pipe and enters all joint details, the enhanced guided workflow manages machine pressures, carriage, shift sequence, and more to ensure standards compliance and a successful fusion. The DataLogger will be used to control all required fusion operations, including machine pressures, carriage open/close, and shift sequence.

Real-time support

Recently, McElroy developed a support solution for its machines worldwide. When fusing with the TracStar iSeries, fusion operators have

the capability to work directly with McElroy tech support if a problem occurs with the machine. These newly released remote diagnostics give operators worldwide the ability to directly report problems to McElroy during the fusion process.

Support staff can then seek permission from the operator to remotely connect with the machine and observe its processes. By essentially “seeing what the fusion machine sees,” tech support is then able to provide help quickly.

As of mid-May, McElroy also introduced a new website designed specifically for the Australian market. This new site, mcelroyfusion.com.au, provides resources for Australian distributors and customers, such as product and training information, Certified McElroy Rental locations, certified McElroy service centers, and more.

Looking ahead

As McElroy celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2024, the company remains a trusted name in plastic pipe fusion equipment and accessories.

Since its founding, McElroy has maintained a philosophy of innovation, as evidenced by the constant improvements and additions to its product offerings.

McElroy has forever made its mark on the world’s infrastructure and will continue to innovate to meet the needs of the fusion industry for years to come.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.