Funding flows for water resources

Water infrastructure in regional Tasmania is set to see a big boost, with more than $54 million of funding for projects this year.

As part of the Federal Government’s new $211 million Water Infrastructure for Sustainable and Efficient Regions (WISER) initiative, four projects across Tasmania will receive a $54.9 million investment, with $20 million from the government and $34.9 million from TasWater.

The projects include a $20.4 million investment in a new water treatment plant for Bothwell as well as a connection to the Southern Highlands Irrigation Scheme to improve water quality and availability for the central Tasmanian community.

A $19.1 million investment in the Cambridge–Clarence Recycled Water Interconnector in southeast Tasmania will provide around 190 megalitres of recycled water per year for agriculture and preserve the health of the Pitt Water-Orielton Lagoon.

The $7 million Ellendale Water Supply Pipeline Project will connect Ellendale’s water supply to the Fentonbury water treatment plant to improve water quality and reliability for the central Tasmanian community.

The $8.4 million Oatlands Water Treatment Plant Replacement Project will improve water quality and reliability for the Oatlands community in central Tasmania.

All four projects will begin works this year, safeguarding water resources and protecting the natural environment.

The WISER initiative is supporting 23 projects across Tasmania, Queensland, Western Australia, Victoria and South Australia to deliver more efficient and sustainable water use in regional communities.

Many of the projects will be powered by renewable energy, use recycled materials, and refurbish existing structures to reduce the construction footprint.

Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek, said the crucial projects will ensure security of important resources for years to come.

“These critical local infrastructure projects allow us to get on the front foot and efficiently deliver secure water to regional communities, with big benefits for the environment and our transition to a circular economy,” Plibersek said.

Tasmanian Minister for Primary Industries and Water, Jane Howlett, said the funding and works are an important step in a long journey.

“Agriculture is at the heart of many regional Tasmanian communities, and these projects support those farming businesses as well as those Tasmanians that call these towns home,” Howlett said.

“This will take major investment over many years, but Tasmanians and our celebrated natural environment deserve a modern and well-maintained water and sewer network that meets community needs, now and into the future.”

