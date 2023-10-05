Fueling the global energy demand: How FlexSteel flexible steel pipe can be used to rehabilitate and repurpose aging infrastructure

Aging oil and gas infrastructures necessitate innovative approaches to maintain pipeline integrity without substantial costs and production disruptions. FlexSteel’s manager of technical services engineering David Gregory told The Australian Pipeliner why FlexSteel flexible steel pipe is the go-to solution.

Challenges like rising material expenses, time-consuming installations, and permitting hurdles hinder full pipeline replacements and become a major concern for operators. The emergence of new energy markets and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) standards drives operators to explore alternative revenue sources while meeting environmental standards.

While pull-in liners can aid pipeline restoration, most depend on the carrier pipeline’s mechanical properties and cannot handle hoop stress or pipeline pressures independently.

Corrosion-related metal loss might render traditional liners ineffective. FlexSteel’s flexible steel pipelines emerge as an economical and viable solution to address these challenges, due to its extended lengths, high tensile strength, and flexible, unbonded design.

FlexSteel pipe is a steel-reinforced spoolable composite that can be pulled through existing pipelines in continuous lengths surpassing up to two miles. The inserted pipe relies on its inherent strength and mechanics instead of the host pipe’s integrity.

Since the 1970s, extensive flexible steel pipe installations have been successful onshore and offshore.

They offer several advantages:

Faster and simpler installation compared to traditional steel pipes.

Corrosion-resistant thermoplastic liner and shield.

Multilayer pressure monitoring for integrity management.

Proven service records under the US Department of Transportation (DOT) Regulations (192 and 195).

Applicability in diverse fields such as hydrocarbon, CO2, H2O, fuels, and Renewable natural gas (RNG).

FlexSteel Pipe’s Structure

FlexSteel pipe is designed for installation from transportable reels or coils. The pipe consists of three functional layers in an unbonded structure:

Liner: The innermost layer is made of extruded thermoplastic, offering a primary seal to the conveyed fluid. It is resistant to corrosion and low-friction flow environments.

Steel reinforcement: This layer contains four helically wrapped carbon steel strips situated between the inner and outer thermoplastic layers. It’s protected from transported fluid and external conditions, providing axial strength for pulling through corroded steel pipelines.

Shield: The outermost layer is a thick, extruded HDPE shield that safeguards underlying layers from mechanical damage and corrosive external environments.

Pipeline rehabilitation process

FlexSteel pipe can be inserted into an existing pipeline of slightly larger size to rehabilitate or repurpose it. Successful single pulls of up to two miles have been accomplished, while longer pipelines are installed in segments with bell holes at intervals. The rehabilitation process involves these steps:

Clearance determination: Assess the clearance within the carrier pipe, accommodating a nominal size step between the host and insert pipes.

Host pipe evaluation: Evaluate host pipe geometry, considering bends and surface obstacles, using construction alignment sheets or satellite imagery.

Maximum load analysis: Ensure that installation loads adhere to flexible steel pipe limits by estimating tension and comparing it to allowable design limits.

Finalisations and confirmation: Create a final issue for construction drawing after quantitative evaluations and confirm it through on-site inspections.

Site preparation and installation: Create bell holes at entry and exit points, connect a wireline unit to the host pipe, and attach the flexible steel pipe for insertion using mechanical equipment.

Pipeline integrity assessment

After inserting FlexSteel pipe, an inert gas test confirms shield integrity by injecting gas into the annular space. This test is conducted after each individual pull and again for the entire system post-installation.

Coupled with a hydrotest, this confirms the pipe’s integrity inside and out. The annular space can also be used for real-time pressure monitoring during operation, identifying incursions into the shield in real-time.

Case studies

Two case studies illustrate the success of flexible steel pipe rehabilitation:

In southern Louisiana, a 4.4-mile 1960’s era steel pipeline was rehabilitated using FlexSteel 6-inch 1500 pounds per square inch (PSI) flexible steel pipe. A special permit was obtained, and the entire system was rehabilitated, tested, and hydrotested in two weeks.

In the Marcellus Shale basin, a 5.8-mile 1950s era bare steel pipeline was rehabilitated using FlexSteel 6-inch 1500 PSI flexible steel pipe. A special permit was granted, and the system was quickly rehabilitated, restoring gas service to the region.

To conclude, rehabilitating aging pipeline infrastructure offers a cost-effective, environmentally responsible solution for oil and gas operators. The pipe insertion process is rapid and minimally invasive, leveraging the inherent pressure-retaining capacity of FlexSteel pipe without relying on the carrier pipe’s structural integrity.

These rehabilitated lines can handle higher pressures and new service applications, maintaining their performance over time without de-rating. The unique design also allows for efficient integrity assessments, making the pipe suitable for regulated applications.

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.