Fuel pipeline corridor in the works for Western Sydney Airport

Image: Who is Danny/stock.adobe.com

Transport for NSW is identifying route options for a fuel pipeline corridor for Western Sydney International Airport.

The Government department said it is essential to establish an efficient fuel supply to the area to ensure successful operation and growth of the airport.

The fuel pipeline will be constructed and operated by a fuel supplier.

The fuel pipeline is expected to provide key benefits for the area, including the provision of efficient and secured fuel supply to the Western Sydney International Airport precinct and the surrounding precincts.

It will also ensure reduced road congestion, vehicle emissions and improved road safety, Transport for NSW said.

By 2031 the Western Parkland City is expected to be home to more than half of Sydney’s population.

At the centre of this growth is the Western Sydney (Nancy-Bird Walton) International Airport and the surrounding airport precinct.

Transport for NSW said it will continue to liaise with other agencies to identify a fuel pipeline corridor, that are ideally based in current road reserves, which service the Western Parkland City, the new international airport and surrounding precinct.

A dedicated fuel pipeline will help reduce trucks on local roads thereby easing congestion and help improve road safety.

Further work will determine the most effective and sustainable approach in delivering the pipeline, while minimising the impact of future construction on the community and the environment.

In 2023, Western Sydney Airport began a process to gather expressions of interest and proposals to develop and operate the pipeline by the industry.

