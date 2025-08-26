From sharing to shaping

A panel discussion at a previous APGA Convention. Image: Glenn Hunt Photography on behalf of APGA

APGA Head of Communications and Operations Lawrence Shelton discusses how the APGA Convention drives industry-wide progress.

Each year, the APGA Convention brings together hundreds of pipeline professionals, not just to meet or learn, but to act. APGA Convention and Exhibition is a space deliberately created for our industry to pause, reflect, and push forward.

Thhe 2025 program is one of the most comprehensive and reflective we’ve ever seen. It mirrors the complex questions the industry is grappling with, from future fuels to safety, from operational excellence to environmental responsibility. It’s not just a technical program, it’s a living, breathing demonstration of what happens when an industry leans into openness, guided by a shared will to improve.

What sets the APGA Convention apart is the intentional way it transforms knowledge into action. While the technical papers are a clear highlight, they are part of a bigger ecosystem that values contribution, prioritises learning, and enables collective progress.

The Convention doesn’t just happen. It is curated. This includes a Call for Papers process that’s grounded in fairness and transparency, a review committee that ensures diverse perspectives are represented, and a program that balances ambition with practical relevance. These structures are what make the Convention more than a showcase. They make it a driver of real-world change.

There’s a big difference between sharing knowledge and building collective intelligence. One is about broadcasting; the other is about exchange.

By design, the APGA Convention is built around exchange. It’s a place where operators can share the reality behind a project success, or a near miss. It’s where suppliers can present breakthrough technologies and receive critical feedback. It’s where early-career professionals can speak on the same platform as industry veterans, bringing in new perspectives.

In the 2025 program, papers cover everything from redefining what it means for a pipeline to be ‘unpiggable’, to embedding process safety culture across organisations, to mapping a region-wide transition away from gas in the ACT. These are not one-dimensional presentations.

This is where the Association plays a critical role, not as a passive organiser, but as an active facilitator of dialogue. APGA creates the container. The industry fills it.

Building a culture of contribution

The record number of papers submitted for the 2025 Convention (more than any in the past five years) is a clear signal that our industry is embracing a genuine culture of contribution. This momentum is the result of years of consistent effort, not only from APGA as an organisation, but from the dedicated committees and volunteer members who champion knowledge sharing at every opportunity.

These individuals understand the long-term value of creating space for open dialogue. They build trust across the sector, encourage transparency, and help ensure that what’s shared in the Convention space is not only heard, but respected and acted upon. Their ongoing commitment makes it possible for contributors to feel confident in sharing challenges and insights.

The Convention remains one of the few places in the industry calendar where traditional barriers fall away. Competition gives way to collaboration. Technical challenges become collective learning opportunities. Attendees leave not only with new information, but with renewed energy and a broader perspective on the work we all do.

This culture doesn’t start or end at the Convention. It is sustained through APGA’s year-round programs: webinars, technical forums, site visits, working groups, and, most importantly, the contributions of the member-led committees that shape them. The Convention is a high point, but it is just one spoke in a larger wheel of ongoing learning and engagement.

In a sector that is under growing scrutiny from regulators, investors, and the communities we serve, our ability to adapt, improve, and demonstrate leadership has never been more critical. APGA’s role in facilitating learning and transparency is not simply beneficial. It is essential.

By enabling knowledge to flow freely between companies, disciplines, and generations, APGA ensures that our collective capability stays ahead of the curve. And by showcasing the very best of that knowledge at the Convention, the Association helps elevate the entire industry.

The value of what’s shared at the Convention doesn’t end when the program wraps up. It carries forward – in new conversations, in changes to practice, and in a broader understanding of what’s possible.

This feature also appears in the July edition of The Australian Pipeliner.

