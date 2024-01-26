From Perth to the UK: kwik-ZIP’s spacer rise

The Forches Cross LTS Diversion involved the sleeving of a 40m 500mm OD API 5L steel pipe. Image supplied by kwik-ZIP.

As a result of an increasing understanding in the UK trenchless market of the benefits of spacers, kwik-ZIP products are continuing to be used to help bring many UK projects to fruition.

In the seaside town of Devon, known for its spectacular coastline, and beautiful beaches the kwik-ZIP HDX-90 spacers were utilised on a gas main crossing in Southwest England.

The Forches Cross LTS Diversion involved the sleeving of a 40m 500mm OD API 5L steel pipe (also known as L360 pipe) into a 1200mm ID concrete sleeve.

The diversion was required in preparation for work on the new North Devon Link Road which was designed to reduce pressure on surrounding roads and provide access to a new housing development in the area.

kwik-ZIP’s large range of spacers cater for a variety of carrier and casing pipe size combinations as well as providing flexibility to deal with different project requirements.

The HDX Series has a unique load-sharing design. It is designed to maximise the load-bearing capacity of each runner while reducing point loading. The simple and efficient installation process does not require any special tools.

The HDX casing spacer comes in four runner heights, ensuring that pipeline installers can handle a range of carrier pipe outer diameter and casing inner diameter combinations. This flexibility also grants installers the ability to customise pipe position for grade control.

The spacers incorporate low friction, high abrasion-resistant wear pads attached to load-sharing runners. The outside diameter of the carrier pipe determines the number of segments required for each spacer and installation is simple, requiring only a screwdriver.

The HDX Series can handle steel, DICL, HDPE, concrete and MSCL (amongst others)carrier pipes in a range of sizes. kwik-ZIP’s HDX Series minimises potential damaging vibration and movement transfers from the outer casing to the carrier pipe via innovative suspension and dampening technologies.

Use of spacers in the UK is becoming more of a standard practice and contractors appreciate the advantages that kwik-ZIP spacers provide.

This includes reduced insertion forces and carrier pipe protection during sliplining, as well as quick and easy installation processes.

In Australia, kwik-ZIP’s HDXT & HDX Series spacers have been successfully appraised by the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA), with both products one of the only casing spacers on the market to be approved as compliant by WSAA.

The WSA PS-324 Product Specification prescribes casings spacer requirements for correct protection of carrier pipes when installed inside casings.

kwik-ZIP’s series of spacers caters to a range of carrier and casing pipe size combinations. It also provides contractors and installers flexibility to deal with project alterations.

The company’s spacers have no metal parts, instead manufactured from high-grade thermoplastic. It is flexible and tough, and the low-friction coefficient also minimises the installation forces for large bore pipes. The metal-free construction is compatible with all potable water applications and is resistant to corrosion and rust.

This article featured in the January edition of The Australian Pipeliner.