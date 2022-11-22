From filling sandbags to COO: Taddam Farrant is no longer a new kid on the block

Mardi to Warnervale HDD with Spiecapag – the first lot of drinking water after the pipe was commissioned.

After getting his start in pipelines as a labourer, Taddam Farrant has experienced every stage of the pipeline lifecycle, rising from the tools to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of one of Asia-Pacific’s leading inspection and testing contractors.

A hard-working pipeline testing firm based in Brisbane, Queensland, Pipe Tek was initially established in 1953 as Tank Calibrators. Known Australia-wide as Pipe Tek since 2015, the company has made a name for itself with its direct approach to safety and its drive toward innovation.

The company offers large scale solutions and project management, delivering its clients the full package. For more than six years, Farrant has acted as Pipe Tek General Manager, before moving into the role of COO alongside his business partner and Pipe Tek’s Managing Director Myles Brannelly.

Like many pipeliners, Farrant got his start labouring. His first job was with AJ Lucas, filling sandbags and throwing skids.

“I needed a change from what I was doing at the time,” Farrant tells The Australian Pipeliner.

“When the opportunity came up to get started in the industry, I took it. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

From there, Farrant’s work ethic led to opportunities working on major projects, including the Eastern Goldfields Pipeline, the Curtis Island QCLNG, stage three of VNIE and extensive work in the Cooper Basin on behalf of oil and gas producer Santos. He delivered a number of varied roles across these projects, including coating, testing and pigging, cleaning, gauging, MFL and UT, as well as acting as a hydrostatic test technician and supervisor.

This experience working alongside major industry stakeholders and asset owners like AJ Lucas, Spiecapag, McConnell Dowell, Nacap, APA Group, Santos, Jemena, Ampol, Chevron, Puma, Shell and UGL gave Farrant the knowledge and experience to step into the role of Pipe Tek General Manager in 2016 after meeting his now business partner, Brannelly, while testing and pigging together.

At the time, Brannelly was working for himself and Farrant for a construction company. It didn’t take too long before the pair noticed a gap in the industry when it came to testing and commissioning. Backed by their years of culminative experience and a newfound drive, they established a plan to fill that space in the industry – and haven’t looked back since.

In charge of a multitude of crucial responsibilities, Farrant and Brannelly split the main duties of the company. Describing their respective responsibilities, Farrant explains that while Brannelly tends to take on many of the computer and IT related tasks, he prefers to manage things on site. This tends to include organising tools, equipment, the scope of works, the execution of projects and overall resources for a job.

After six years, the two now complement each other like a well-oiled machine, but that’s not to say there hasn’t been challenges along the way.

“Being the new kid on the block was challenging in a lot of ways,” says Farrant.

“While this industry is great, it can be full of places that just do what they’ve always done. Trying to change the way that people think towards a more efficient and effective way of testing, cleaning, and commissioning has been a challenge that through time, hard work and patience we’ve been able to overcome.”

“We have had a lot of support from key industry people to assist us with this. Bringing Enduro Pipeline Services to Australia has been a prime example of this.”

“Enduro were a company we had a keen interest in for a long time before we approached them. We had been doing a lot of research in the different tools available and the technology they can provide. To us it was an easy decision because they have the best tools in the industry, globally, and now we can bring those tools to Australia and the Australian market.”

In 2019, CCE made the decision to head over to the Pipeline Pigging & Integrity Management Conference event in Houston and approach them to become their global partner. Describing the event to The Australian Pipeliner, Farrant admits that the team was nervous; having been working towards solidifying the partnership for several years.

“Their reception was incredible, and they were open to discussing the idea,” Farrant says.

“We’ve been working with them now for four years and look forward to a very exciting future with several things to come in the pipeline.”

Being awarded the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) Young Achievement Award in 2021 was yet another moment of recognition that solidified the work he’s put in, not just at Pipe Tek, but in the industry as a whole.

The Young Achievement Award, which was introduced by APGA in 2000 to recognise the achievements of individuals under 35 years of age, was awarded to Farrant for his years of tireless hard work and innovative contributions to the industry.

“Being recognised by winning the award felt incredible,” he says.

“To start from filling sandbags to being recognised by all my industry peers for being an integral part of the industry has given me so much to be proud of, and such a sense of achievement. It proves that people can see what we are doing and trying to achieve here at Pipe Tek and the hard work we are completing everyday means something.”

“This industry is incredibly hard to break into and to grow to what we are now from nothing has not been easy on us or our families, and we wouldn’t be here without their support.”

Coming into and rising through the ranks of such a tight-knit and challenging industry has been a daunting task, but over his career Farrant has taken the obstacles to success in his stride. Ensuring that the team around he and Brannelly have always shared the same passion for working and getting jobs done safely, Farrant says helped overcome almost every hurdle he has come across.

Speaking on the importance of getting younger people involved with the industry, he says young people bring a level of enthusiasm and energy to the business that is wholly contagious.

“We’re lucky enough as an industry to have some of the most knowledgeable pipeliners in the world,” he says.

“It’s incredibly important that their experiences and knowledge are passed onto the next generation of young pipeliners to ensure the continued sustenance of the industry into the future. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

For more information visit Pipe Tek.