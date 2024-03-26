From A to Z with kwik-ZIP

kwik-ZIP HDXT-43 on a 4-pipe HDPE bundle for a project in the UK. Image supplied by kwik-ZIP.

The Australian Pipeliner sat down with General Manager Paul Jeffreys to recap kwik-ZIP’s successes over almost 25 years.

The centraliser and spacer system manufacturer and supplier has been servicing the drilling and pipeline industry for just under 25 years, making an unparalleled impact on the industry.

What is the genesis of kwik-ZIP?

The company was established in 2000 by current Managing Director Jason Linaker. kwik-Zip is an Australian owned company certified under ISO 9001 for production, supply, sales and distribution of inert centralisers and spacers.

Where does kwik-ZIP operate and in which industries?

kwik-ZIP has established distributors in Australia, New Zealand, United States and Great Britain and operates from its head office in Bayswater and maintains warehouse facilities in Perth, Sydney, Dallas (Texas, USA), and Leicester (UK).

kwik-ZIP supports many key industry sectors such as trenchless, pipeline, mining, oil and gas, ground engineering, waterwell drilling, civil engineering, and construction.

What is kwik-Zip’s mission?

To provide expertise, responsive customer service, cost-effective solutions, and an innovative range of products to meet our customers’ needs that are applicable across multiple local, state, national and international industries.

kwik-ZIP’s innovative range of products and applicability across multiple industries are a testimony to its capabilities in design and manufacturing. This is evidenced by our ongoing certification under ISO 9001 for production, supply, sales and distribution of inert centralisers and spacers.

What models are available and what certifications do they hold?

kwik-ZIP centralisers and spacers are sold under five specific product series (HDXT, HDX, HD, GT, and 155) all with varying models within each series. Each is more applicable to specific business sectors ensuring solutions can be found by potential customers easily.

kwik-ZIP products (HDX/HDXT) are certified against the Water Services Association of Australia (WSAA) Product Specification 324 and all kwik-ZIP products certified by the Australian Water Quality Centre (AWQC) against AS/NZS 4020:2018 Testing of Products.

kwik-ZIP products are also approved for use within many utilities infrastructure including Melbourne Retail Water Association (MRWA), South East Queensland’s (SEQ) Infrastructure and Materials (IPAM) list, Sydney Water, and the Water Corporation of Western Australia.

What makes kwik-ZIP’s products unique on the market?

kwik-ZIP’s spacers and centralisers have a segmented design, meaning they can be used on an extensive range of pipe diameters with the addition of multiple segments.

Furthermore, they can be used on all manner of pipe materials pipe materials including steel, ductile, MSCL, GRE, PVC, HDPE amongst others.

They represent the latest in centraliser and spacer innovation and provide many advantages, such as corrosion protection, low co-efficient of friction, high flexural strength as well as reduced insertion forces among others.

kwik-ZIP products have numerous key differentials. The use of kwik-ZIP products will prevent corrosion and voids that can affect the integrity of installation. The low coefficient of friction makes it easier for the pipe to be inserted. The spacers and centralisers are lightweight and simple to install. Finally, their segmented design and efficient packaging results in low inventory and transportation costs

What’s the outlook for kwik-ZIP over the next 12 months?

kwik-ZIP is focussed on continuing to support our customers with cost effective and appropriate solutions for their spacer and centraliser requirements. A significant amount of time is invested on interactions with current and prospective customers.

This time invested in our clients’ successes provides a fantastic feedback opportunity to look for improvements in our products for future iterations, as well as having a constant pulse on the challenges our customers are facing on their projects.

The information gleaned is used to determine opportunities for where our current product range can assist and the potential for development of additional products to meet the needs of customers.

For more information, visit kwikzip.com.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.