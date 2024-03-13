Focusing on the environment with AGIG

Image: pdm/stock.adobe.com

This year’s report focuses on Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG)’s commitment to improving long-term impacts to the environment in the interests of its customers, community and employees while delivering best-practice performance as one of Australia’s largest gas infrastructure businesses.

The Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) has released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing performance and achievements for 2023 and outlining progress towards its longer-term ESG targets.

“2023 was a significant step forward for AGIG as we delivered a range of projects to scale-up the production and delivery of renewable gas into our networks,” AGIG chief executive officer Craig de Laine said.

“We expanded the 5 per cent renewable gas blend from Hydrogen Park (HyP) South Australia to around 4,000 homes, businesses and schools (from 700 homes initially), and we have plans to lift the blend to 10 per cent shortly.

“We have also progressed construction of HyP Gladstone, which will provide a 10 per cent renewable hydrogen blend to our entire network in Gladstone by mid-2024.”

This release follows AGIG’s inaugural 2021 report and subsequent 2022 report and reflects its ongoing maturity to ESG over these three years.

In particular, the 2023 report details the climate resilience risk assessment undertaken by AGIG and reports on the resilience of its gas infrastructure to material physical climate risks.

In this report, AGIG has adopted United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (UN SDG) 5 – Gender Equity, and outlined initiatives which demonstrates its commitment to equity through providing all people equal opportunities to reach their potential.

Additionally, AGIG has made good progress against its longer-term targets in 2023, including setting a 30 per cent interim scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction target for 2030 (on a 2020 baseline), along with its shorter-term targets including through the launch of HyHome and AGIG’s inaugural “Reflect” Reconciliation Action Plan.

AGIG will continue to develop and grow its ESG reporting approach, looks forward to providing its next report in 2025.