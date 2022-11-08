Floods cut off gas supplies in rural NSW

The APA-owned Young Lithgow pipeline has been damaged in the latest New South Wales floods, impacting gas supply to the towns of Bathurst, Wallerawang, Lithgow and Oberon.

APA Group, who own the pipeline, announced that the banks of the Macquarie River had been eroded by floodwaters, causing damage that resulted in a leak late on Wednesday, 2 November.

The leak was isolated early, and has been deemed safe while pipeline operator Jemena, and APA, work together to reinstate gas supply for customers in Bathurst – a process that could take up to two weeks.

APA is working on a temporary solution, delivering gas by truck to supply Wallerawang, Lithgow and Oberon.

Customers are expected to see gas supplies beginning to be reinstated on Friday, following the arrival of a tanker that will inject gas into the line.

Reconnecting these customers is expected to take up to a week, as APA provides additional resources to ensure Jemena can complete the work as quickly as possible.

Civil works have commenced that should allow access to the damaged line ahead of the arrival of a 42-tonne LNG storage vessel due to arrive on Tuesday, November 8.

Weather conditions are making a permanent solution difficult, with a four-week timeline expected if conditions do not deteriorate.

