Flexible pipeline purging: A safer way

SafePurge’s innovative Purge Stand. Image: Tremco Pipeline Equipment

SafePurge has fast, easy-to-use systems to make purging operations safer for operational personnel involved, providing the flexibility to choose venting height and location.

SafePurge Purge Stand

Available through Tremco Pipeline Equipment, SafePurge’s innovative Purge Stand is a special standardised device that helps personnel to safely conform to company specific standards for purging operations.

The unique design allows for quick assembly and disassembly, saving valuable time on the job. The quality-tested device is available in three main sizes: ¾-inch, 1-inch, and 2-inch.

Cover all your basics

A flexible hose, equipped with brass quick connections, allows for easy and quick hookup to a purge point.

A stainless steel grounding rod, with 12-feet of flexible grounding cable, helps to easily find a grounding source and prevent the potential for static charge and sparking.

When properly assembled and connected to a purge point, operators have access to a controlled shutoff at waist level, as well as a test port for CGI readings. Once gas readings of 100 per cent are achieved, the purge stand can be disassembled and returned to its carrying case.

The standard kit comes with two 34-inch aluminium purge stacks to help obtain proper purge heights.

The Purge Stand features an expandable and adaptable base to provide maximum stability on even the most uneven terrain. Each leg is independently adjustable, with three angle settings and two different expandable lengths. Tie-down brackets built into the main body can be used to secure the purge stand during high winds.

SafePurge Air Mover

Also available through Tremco Pipeline Equipment, CrazeWeld’s innovative SafePurge Air Mover is a vacuum-style purging device that uses a venturi effect to safely pull combustible and hazardous gasses through a pipeline.

It’s the only air moving device available to the gas industry that has a positive threaded connection to a controlled shut off – connecting directly to a threaded gate valve. Other funnel-type air movers require modifications and adapters to be used to purge gas lines, and often don’t work as intended.

The pipe body design creates a tough, compact tool that’s easy to store and handle. The air mover is suitable for use in oil and gas industry activities such as dripping, transmission and distribution pipelines, storage and refineries, as well as for confined space hazard control.

The quality-tested device is available in two main sizes:

2-inch Original Air Mover

1-inch Mini Air Mover.

How does the SafePurge Air Mover work?

The 12-inch long SufePurge Air Mover features a 1⁄2-inch air venturi inlet pipe that curves upward, concentric to a 2-inch purging nipple.

The flow of air exiting from the top of the SafePurge Air Mover’s central inlet pipe creates a venturi-style effect that draws combustible or harmful gasses up and out the vent stack, continually replaced by fresh air from an inlet.

Achieve the venting height you need

Each SafePurge Air Mover Kit includes a three-piece set of 2-inch diameter, 10-foot long aluminium SafePurge Vent Stacks.

These stacks can be used to achieve the required above-ground height for venting activities as determined by your

company’s safety standards. Depending on the in-ground depth of the line, one or more vent stacks may be needed.

The lightweight purging stacks are threaded at each end, allowing for easy transport and set up.

The SafePurge Purge Stand will be on display at the APGA Conference at booth 48,49 and 50, and Joshua Ott from CrazeWeld will be there to answer any questions.

For more information on CrazeWeld’s SafePurge Air Mover, contact Tremco Pipeline Equipment on (07) 33441066 or sales@tremcopipeline.com.au