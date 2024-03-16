Fitzroy to Gladstone powers ahead

The new pipeline will enable long-term security for Gladstone. Images: Gladstone Area Water Board.

Since starting construction in October 2023, the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline continues to make progress.

As of December 2023, a total of 26km of pipe had been laid through the northern pipeline corridor, making up more than 22 per cent of the 117km of pipe required.

This includes two of the seven total water pipe adaptors within the pipeline corridor. The remaining ones will be completed during the dry season of May to September this year.

Throughout the period, pipe laying from Ski Gardens Road to the Alton Downs water treatment plant was also completed, as well as two trenchless crossings at Nine Mile Road and Ridgelands Road in in Alton Downs.

Meanwhile, in November 2023, pipe laying through the northern area of the Stanwell to Gladstone Infrastructure Corridor State Development Area commenced. Pipe laying works of the southern area of the pipeline corridor is expected to commence early this year.

This will follow the completion of preparative works such as geotechnical investigations and cultural heritage clearances, which have been ongoing since mid-2023.

Other upcoming activities include the Ridgelands Road and Laurel Bank Road intersection upgrade, site establishment at Alton Downs water treatment plant and Fitzroy River and continued local procurement and engagement of subcontractors.

In October 2023, Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline (FGP) Chief Operating Officer Hugh Barbour and Project Delivery Director Graham Stacey also visited the Steel Mains facility, which is providing 106km of mild steel cement lined pipes to transport the high-pressure water in the pipeline.

The $983 million FGP will have the capacity to transport 30 gigalitres per annum from the FPG in Queensland.

The new pipeline will address Gladstone’s single source water supply risk from Awoonga Dam and will enable long-term security for customers.

Construction began in October 2023 which saw former QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Water and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher attend the sod-turning ceremony.

“This critical project is more evidence that Queensland’s Big Build is delivering for Queenslanders, no matter where they live,” Palaszczuk said at the time.

“Its construction will also lead to new industries like hydrogen establishing themselves in Gladstone knowing they have water security, delivering the clean energy jobs of the future.”

The pipeline comprises of a water treatment plant, reservoirs and pumping stations along its alignment.”

Butcher said following recommendations from experts at Bradfield Panel, the best use of water resources is using water closer to where it falls and developing regional water grids.

“That is exactly what we are doing through delivering Rookwood Weir and the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline,” he said.

McConnell Dowell BMD Group has been contracted to construct the pipeline, and once constructed, the FGP will be owned and managed by the Gladstone Area Water Board.

“We’re eager to see the lasting positive legacy that the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will have on our region, creating economic prosperity and resilience for both Gladstone and Queensland for generations to come,” Gladstone Area Water Board Chief Executive Officer Darren Barlow said.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2026, weather and construction conditions permitting.

This article featured in the March edition of The Australian Pipeliner.