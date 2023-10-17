Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline taking shape

The pipeline construction has commenced at the Yarwun site. It is set to deliver long term water security to Gladstone residents and industry, while supporting emerging industries like hydrogen.

“This critical project is more evidence that Queensland’s Big Build is delivering for Queenslanders, no matter where they live,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The $983 million Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will have the capacity to transport 30 gigalitres per annum from the Fitzroy River to Gladstone.

“Its construction will also lead to new industries like hydrogen establishing themselves in Gladstone knowing they have water security, delivering the clean energy jobs of the future,” Palaszczuk said.

The 117-kilometre pipeline will run from the Lower Fitzroy River in Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun.

“This project is further proof of the Palaszczuk Government’s investment in water security and jobs in Queensland. We can deliver this pipeline thanks to our investment in Rookwood Weir, which is weeks away from completion,” Water Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said.

“As recommended by the expert Bradfield Panel, the best use of our precious water resources is using water closer to where it falls and developing regional water grids.

“That is exactly what we are doing through delivering Rookwood Weir and the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline.”

Preparation works, including geotechnical investigations and cultural heritage clearances are taking place at the southern end of the pipeline corridor, near Gladstone, with major works expected to commence in early 2024.

To date, approximately 3.5 kilometres of pipe has been laid through the northern pipeline corridor, near Rockhampton. Early works, including clearing and grading, to prepare the site and create access for pipe laying, commenced in late August and are now complete.

The infrastructure approval aligns with recommendations made in the Bradfield Report, commissioned by the Queensland Government.

The Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will continue to be owned and operated by Gladstone Area Water Board once operational.

“This sod turning event marks the start of a transformative time in Gladstone’s history,” Gladstone Area Water Board chief executive officer Darren Barlow said.

“We’re eager to see the lasting positive legacy that the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will have on our region, creating economic prosperity and resilience for both Gladstone and Queensland for generations to come.”

The project is expected to be complete in late 2026, weather and construction conditions permitting.