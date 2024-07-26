Fitzroy–Gladstone pipeline secures Indigenous land use agreement

Image: Dusan Kostic/stock.adobe.com

The Gladstone Area Water Board has officially registered an Indigenous land use agreement for its $983 million Fitzroy to Gladstone pipeline.

The agreement was reached with the Darumbal Peoples Aboriginal Corporation (DPAC) in central Queensland, with the milestone marked by a ceremony and morning tea which took place at DPAC’s Allenstown headquarters last week.

The DPAC are the Traditional Custodians of the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast area. Their traditional boundaries are the Styx River to the north, Raglan Creek to the south, Westwood and bottom of the Mt Morgan range to the west.

The Fitzroy t0 Gladstone pipeline project area from the Lower Fitzroy River to Raglan Creek is within the outer boundaries of the DPAC Native Title determination area, which covers the bed and banks of the Lower Fitzroy River, and the beds and banks of creeks along the pipeline route.

Gladstone Area Water Board chief executive officer Darren Barlow said the agreement was two years in the making.

“Following the first meeting representatives from Gladstone Area Water Board attended a cultural immersion day in June 2022 which was a great opportunity to better understand the Darumbal people and country,” he said.

“This milestone signifies the strong relationship between Gladstone Area Water Board and the Darumbal people and highlights the great deal of respect we have for each other.”

The 117km pipeline will run from the Fitzroy River near Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun.

Since the project started, it has created upward of 400 jobs and supported 21 trainees, including supporting the local workforce with more than 25,000 hours for First Nations Australians workforce participation.

