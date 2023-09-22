First pipes arrive for Unitytwater infrastructure program

More than 27km of water and wastewater pipes have been delivered on site for Unitywater’s Aura and Harmony program in Queensland.

The program will consist of three projects, which will involve construction of new pipes across the Sunshine Coast.

“The Aura and Harmony Trunk Infrastructure Program represents an investment of more than $270 million, reflecting our commitment to meeting the growing demands of these Sunshine Coast communities,” Unitywater chief executive officer Anna Jackson.

“With a projected population of 69,000 residents in Stockland’s Aura development by 2056 and 21,000 residents in Avid’s Harmony development by 2036, the program is vital to ensure the long-term sustainability and development of these areas.”

The Aura Water Project will consist of 12km of new pipe along Steve Irwin Way and Hapgood Road, while the Aura Wastewater Project will see 12.5km of new pipeline along Bells Creek Arterial Road and Kawana Way Link Road.

The Harmony Water Project will have 2.6km of new pipe installed along Bellflower Road.

“Both Unitywater and McConnell Dowell are committed to delivering this program with the highest standards of safety, environmental responsibility, and community engagement,” Jackson said.

“We thank the local community for their patience as we install these new pipelines underground as quickly and safely as possible.”

