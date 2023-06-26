First pipes arrive for Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline

The first pipes for the $983 million Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline arrived in Rockhampton, signalling that preparations are well underway for the start of construction.

Water Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the 117km pipeline will deliver long-term water security to the Gladstone region to support more job creating industries.

“The funding locked in as part of the Big Build is proof of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to Central Queenslanders,” he said.

“The Bradfield panel recommended investing in the use of water closer to where it falls as well as developing Regional Water Grids, and we are doing just that.”

The pipeline will have the capacity to transport 30 gigalitres per annum from the Fitzroy River to Gladstone.

Gladstone Area Water Board chief executive officer Darren Barlow said this is a significant milestone for the delivery of the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline and is a great opportunity to ensure that this project is on Central Queenslander’s radars.

“The McConnell Dowell BMD Joint Venture team has spent the last three months negotiating with landholders, procuring equipment and materials, and starting works at the Gracemere laydown area and workers camp to gear up for start of construction in August this year,” he said.

The pipes are being manufactured by Steel Mains, an Australian manufacturer and supplier of complete steel pipelines for the transportation of water and wastewater.

The pipeline will run from the Lower Fitzroy River in Rockhampton and connect to Gladstone Area Water Board’s existing water network at Yarwun, providing long-term water security to Gladstone’s industry and will support ongoing economic development in the region.

The local Government approved construction of the $983 million Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline with $548.5 million to be spent in 2023 and 2024 to continue the delivery of the project.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said he was eager to see the lasting positive legacy that the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will have on the region as a result of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to supporting local content and workforce.

“We expect to see at least 40 per cent of Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline construction costs spent locally throughout the duration of project delivery, which will be a fantastic opportunity and economic boost for Rockhampton,” he said.

To assist Gladstone Area Water Board with funding this important project, last week’s Budget also included an equity allocation of $550 million made possible by the uplift in royalty revenue.

Works are underway and the expected project completion is late 2026, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline will continue to be owned and operated by Gladstone Area Water Board once operational.