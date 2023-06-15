First gas grid biomethane injection in Australia

In an Australian-first, biomethane produced using wastewater is now being injected directly into the New South Wales gas distribution network.

The Malabar biomethane demonstration project, co-funded by major energy infrastructure company Jemena and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), is creating biomethane by upgrading biogas produced from organic waste.

The project is a partnership with Sydney Water and is being housed at the Malabar wastewater resource recovery plant.

“ARENA is excited to see the completion of Jemena and Sydney Water’s first-of-a-kind project in Australia, highlighting the potential to capture and upgrade biomethane from wastewater for use in the natural gas network,” said ARENA chief executive officer Darren Miller.

Origin Energy has signed an agreement with Jemena for the biomethane produced at the Malabar facility and will offer business customers the option to benefit from the renewable gas.

Biomethane from this project will be the first to be assessed through a pilot Greenpower renewable gas accreditation scheme.

Sydney Water’s managing director Roch Cheroux said the pilot is an example of how Sydney Water is responding to meet the changing needs of its communities now and into the future.

“Sydney Water identified an opportunity to maximise the value of waste we produce, and by partnering with Jemena, we are now able to play a significant role in helping thousands of Sydney homes and businesses increase their efficiency and sustainability,” he said.

“For the first time, it will be possible to use a mix of biomethane and natural gas for cooking, heating, and hot water,” Mr Cheroux said.

Jemena’s research has found that in New South Wales alone there are enough potential sources of biomethane – wastewater plants, landfill and food, agricultural, and crop waste – to generate about 30 petajoules of biomethane each year.

This is approximately enough gas to meet the needs of all of Jemena’s current residential customers in New South Wales.

According to Cheroux, this Australian first trial is expected to produce the same amount of gas used by approximately 6300 homes each year. It will be possible to use a mix of biomethane and natural gas for cooking, heating, and hot water

“We know when you use biomethane for cooking and heating it is helping to lower Australia’s overall carbon emissions,” concurred Jemena’s managing director Frank Tudor.

“This is a potential game-changer for Australian energy users as biomethane is completely compatible with existing gas appliances and can be used in those manufacturing processes which currently rely on gas for heat.”

Biomethane is produced in two stages; first, biogas is produced through the process of anaerobic digestion, where bacteria break down organic wastes in wastewater.

Then contaminants and impurities are removed from this biogas to become biomethane.

The next phase of the project, expected to occur by the end of June, will see the facility ramp up production of biomethane to an initial capacity of 95 terajoules of renewable gas per annum.