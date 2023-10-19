Finding the right corrosion inhibitor

Savcor Products Australia provides some of the best corrosion protection for hydrostatic testing.

Making the right choice is vital when choosing any piece of equipment, and making the decision on corrosion protection during hydrostatic testing is no different.

Fortunately, the convenience and performance of the VpCI®-649 Series from Savcor Products Australia helps to make that decision a little bit easier.

That said, some applications may require varying doses of VpCI-649, or even a different product altogether.

Here are some tips that can help to drill down the right choice for optimal results.

What type of metal and hydrotest water is being used?

This is one of the first questions to ask.

Some applications include ferrous and yellow metals and therefore require a product that will protect both, while others only need protection for steel or cast iron.

A dosing guide available from Cortec® lists applicable products according to metal type.

The next step is to identify whether hydrotesting will be done in fresh water or brine/salt water. The latter is often done to save money in locations where seawater is abundant; however, it requires a stronger dose of corrosion protection than normal.

Cortec’s dosing guide also notes appropriate products for this purpose.

How long is protection needed?

Length of preservation is another important consideration.

Some hydrotest additives protect only during the actual hydrotest process, while others offer enduring protection for six, 12 or 24 months after.

Sometimes all that is needed to meet that long-term requirement is to include a higher dose of inhibitor, while on some occasions it calls for applying a vapor-phase inhibitor after hydrotesting with a contact-only inhibitor.

Are there any special hydrotest features?

In addition to length and type of protection, end users should be aware of special requirements for low-conductivity, renewable raw materials, or contact with drinking water system components.

Cortec offers such additives as VpCI-648, EcoLine® VpCI-642, and VpCI-649 HP to cater to these needs.

The right product for the job?

It would be difficult to count all the industries where hydrostatic testing plays an essential role.

Whether you are hydrotesting valves at the manufacturing site, drinking-water components at the installation site, or oil and gas pipelines in an offshore environment, the key is to choose the right corrosion inhibitor at the proper dose for best results.

This product is available through Savcor Products Australia in Australia and New Zealand.

This article featured in the September edition of The Australian Pipeliner.