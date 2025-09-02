Finalists announced for 2025 ASTT Awards

Image: Prime Creative Media

We are proud to announce the finalists of the 2025 Australasian Society for Trenchless Technology (ASTT) Awards, recognising excellence and innovation across the trenchless industry.

The Awards celebrate the best and brightest in the sector – the individuals and projects pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and making a lasting impact.

With six prestigious categories, the ASTT Awards provide a platform to showcase the remarkable achievements that are shaping the future of trenchless technology.

The finalists are:

Rehabilitation/Renewal Project of the Year

Offshore Overboard Pipe Reline (OOPR) – Tunnel Vision (WA)

Mawsons Lakes ‘Midline Expansion’ Project – Interflow

Fair Street AC Encapsulation Pipe Renewal – FST Technologies, CAF Consulting, R&R McClure, Intelligent Water Networks, GVWater

New Installation Project of the Year

Refresh Vaucluse & Diamond Bay Project – Herrenknecht, Abergeldie and UEA

Jansz IO HDD Project – HDI Lucas / Spiecapag

Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan – New Sewer Pipeline Project – Pipeline Drillers

ASTT Menno Henneveld Person of the Year

Stuart Harrison, CEO of OptionX Group

Angelo Soumboulidis, General Manager / Director of Rob Carr

Will Zillmann, National Product Manager at Interflow

ASTT Jeff Pace Young Person of the Year

Jarred Wray, Operations Manager at City Coast Servcies

Joshua George, Director of Unique Drilling Services

Nugraha Angga Fadillah, Driller at Edge Underground

ASTT Trenchless Woman of the Year

Holly Harford-Tonner, Project Manager at Aqua Assets

Dannielle James, Owner of Pipe Pro Drilling & James Vac Solutions

Sophie Smith, Manager/Utility locator/Cert IV Work Health & Safety at CIty Coast Services

New Technology of the Year

Application of Tunnelling Technology to the HDD Sector for Full Loss of Drilling Returns Crossings – HDI Lucas / Spiecapag

Trenchless Grounding – R&R McClure

The winners will be revealed at the ASTT Gala Dinner and Awards on Thursday, 18 September 2025, held as part of the No-Dig Down Under Conference in Melbourne.

Don’t miss the industry’s night of nights – secure your tickets now and join us in celebrating the people and projects driving the trenchless sector forward.

Get tickets here.

