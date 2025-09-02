Finalists announced for 2025 ASTT Awards

We are proud to announce the finalists of the 2025 Australasian Society for Trenchless Technology (ASTT) Awards, recognising excellence and innovation across the trenchless industry.
The Awards celebrate the best and brightest in the sector – the individuals and projects pushing boundaries, setting new standards, and making a lasting impact.
With six prestigious categories, the ASTT Awards provide a platform to showcase the remarkable achievements that are shaping the future of trenchless technology.
The finalists are:
Rehabilitation/Renewal Project of the Year
- Offshore Overboard Pipe Reline (OOPR) – Tunnel Vision (WA)
- Mawsons Lakes ‘Midline Expansion’ Project – Interflow
- Fair Street AC Encapsulation Pipe Renewal – FST Technologies, CAF Consulting, R&R McClure, Intelligent Water Networks, GVWater
New Installation Project of the Year
- Refresh Vaucluse & Diamond Bay Project – Herrenknecht, Abergeldie and UEA
- Jansz IO HDD Project – HDI Lucas / Spiecapag
- Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan – New Sewer Pipeline Project – Pipeline Drillers
ASTT Menno Henneveld Person of the Year
- Stuart Harrison, CEO of OptionX Group
- Angelo Soumboulidis, General Manager / Director of Rob Carr
- Will Zillmann, National Product Manager at Interflow
ASTT Jeff Pace Young Person of the Year
- Jarred Wray, Operations Manager at City Coast Servcies
- Joshua George, Director of Unique Drilling Services
- Nugraha Angga Fadillah, Driller at Edge Underground
ASTT Trenchless Woman of the Year
- Holly Harford-Tonner, Project Manager at Aqua Assets
- Dannielle James, Owner of Pipe Pro Drilling & James Vac Solutions
- Sophie Smith, Manager/Utility locator/Cert IV Work Health & Safety at CIty Coast Services
New Technology of the Year
- Application of Tunnelling Technology to the HDD Sector for Full Loss of Drilling Returns Crossings – HDI Lucas / Spiecapag
- Trenchless Grounding – R&R McClure
The winners will be revealed at the ASTT Gala Dinner and Awards on Thursday, 18 September 2025, held as part of the No-Dig Down Under Conference in Melbourne.
Don’t miss the industry’s night of nights – secure your tickets now and join us in celebrating the people and projects driving the trenchless sector forward.
Subscribe to The Australian Pipeliner for the latest project and industry news.