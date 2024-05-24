Finalists announced for 2024 Women in Industry Awards

Image: Prime Creative Media

The finalists for the 2024 Women in Industry Awards have been announced, recognising exceptional female leaders across various industrial sectors.

The awards ceremony, scheduled for 20 June in Sydney, serves as a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of outstanding women from a diverse range of traditionally male-dominated industries.

These sectors include energy, manufacturing, mining, transport, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction, and infrastructure.

This year a new award category has been added; ‘Excellence in Energy’, sponsored by Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner and ecogeneration.

This category recognises an individual who has made a positive contribution to the renewables, pipeline or oil and gas industries.

The following women have been selected as finalists for the below awards:

Excellence in Energy – Proudly sponsored by Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner and Ecogeneration

Aditi Dey – Enscope

Elizabeth Wheeler – APA Group

Marion Geltinger – Halocell Australia

Sheila Wujanto-Hawe – Jemena

Vesna Olles – BOC Limited

Rising Star of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco

Freya Jeffries – GroundProbe

Grace Stapley – SMEC

Jessie Schilling – HKA

Kate Leone – UGL, M6 Stage 1 project

Renee Daumuller – Incitec Pivot Limited

Sophie Davies – Fortescue

Vivian Lee – McConnell Dowell

Business Development Success of the Year

Claire Halsey – Cleanaway

Michelle Knott – Brooklyn Quarry

Rebekah Seysener – Orica

Rhianna Di Trapani – Virtual Civil Consulting

Sandra Robinson – Kennards Hire

Industry Advocacy Award – Proudly sponsored by Komatsu

Becky May Felstead – Strong Minds Strong Mines

Brenda Denbesten – B&D Group

Kim Wainwright – Xplore Resources and Queensland Exploration Council

Steph Gee – CM & SM Gee Electrical

Vesna Newman – John Holland

Mentor of the Year

Catriona Sutherland – Stantec

Deb Scown – Ampol Limited

Janelle Greene – NTI

Kirstin Reblin – Opal Packaging

Kristina Duris – Cleanaway

Leanne Isabella – Hysata

MarSerrano Lopez – SMEC

Yiming Ma – Enscope

Safety Advocacy Award

Ally Boys – Toll Group

Ann Redfern – Fulton Hogan

Colleen Ning – GroundProbe

Gail Harvey – Guidera O’Connor

Kahlia Foster – Harvey’s Towing

Kathleen Kelly – McConnell Dowell

Liana Walsh – Elgas

Excellence in Transport – Proudly sponsored by Kenter Logistics

Alice Reis – Arup

Anne Modderno – Swietelsky

Jenny Fellows – Fellows Bulk Haulage

Monica Dryden – Mott Macdonald

Orlane Mortimer – Wollongong Crane Trucks

Shani Davies – Metro Trains Melbourne

Excellence in Engineering – Proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE

Allyson Woodford – APA Group

Helen Baxter-Crawford – SMEC

Nicole Waterman – Laing O’Rourke Australia

Olivia Mirza – Western Sydney University

Prisantha Dissanayake – SMEC

Tammy Sheely – Enscope

Excellence in Mining

Ashley McCarthy-Griffiths – Stanmore Resources

Kelly Ferguson – BHP

Laura Jeffrey – TUNDRA Resource Analytics Pty Ltd

Renata Roberts – The Bloomfield Group

Sinead Booth – Fortescue

Excellence in Construction

Angela Hucker – EPIC – Empowering People in Construction

Daisy Wu – Linsight; Multilingual Connectors

Felicity Pettiford – Sydney Builder Chick

Lisa Foley – McConnell Dowell

Rebecca Britt – CIMIC Group’s CPB Contractors – M6 Stage 1

Sinead Redmond – GeelongPort

Excellence in Manufacturing – Proudly sponsored by PACCAR Australia

Derelle Mitchell – Health Focus Manufacturing

Kira McGrath – Orica

Lara Cassim – Ausco Modular

Megan Haysom – Halocell

Samantha Wynn – Komatsu

Stacey Head – she wear

For more details, visit Women in Industry’s website.