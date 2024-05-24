Finalists announced for 2024 Women in Industry Awards

The finalists for the 2024 Women in Industry Awards have been announced, recognising exceptional female leaders across various industrial sectors.
The awards ceremony, scheduled for 20 June in Sydney, serves as a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of outstanding women from a diverse range of traditionally male-dominated industries.
These sectors include energy, manufacturing, mining, transport, engineering, logistics, bulk handling, waste management, rail, construction, and infrastructure.
This year a new award category has been added; ‘Excellence in Energy’, sponsored by Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner and ecogeneration.
This category recognises an individual who has made a positive contribution to the renewables, pipeline or oil and gas industries.
The following women have been selected as finalists for the below awards:
Excellence in Energy – Proudly sponsored by Energy Today, The Australian Pipeliner and Ecogeneration
- Aditi Dey – Enscope
- Elizabeth Wheeler – APA Group
- Marion Geltinger – Halocell Australia
- Sheila Wujanto-Hawe – Jemena
- Vesna Olles – BOC Limited
Rising Star of the Year – Proudly sponsored by Atlas Copco
- Freya Jeffries – GroundProbe
- Grace Stapley – SMEC
- Jessie Schilling – HKA
- Kate Leone – UGL, M6 Stage 1 project
- Renee Daumuller – Incitec Pivot Limited
- Sophie Davies – Fortescue
- Vivian Lee – McConnell Dowell
Business Development Success of the Year
- Claire Halsey – Cleanaway
- Michelle Knott – Brooklyn Quarry
- Rebekah Seysener – Orica
- Rhianna Di Trapani – Virtual Civil Consulting
- Sandra Robinson – Kennards Hire
Industry Advocacy Award – Proudly sponsored by Komatsu
- Becky May Felstead – Strong Minds Strong Mines
- Brenda Denbesten – B&D Group
- Kim Wainwright – Xplore Resources and Queensland Exploration Council
- Steph Gee – CM & SM Gee Electrical
- Vesna Newman – John Holland
Mentor of the Year
- Catriona Sutherland – Stantec
- Deb Scown – Ampol Limited
- Janelle Greene – NTI
- Kirstin Reblin – Opal Packaging
- Kristina Duris – Cleanaway
- Leanne Isabella – Hysata
- MarSerrano Lopez – SMEC
- Yiming Ma – Enscope
Safety Advocacy Award
- Ally Boys – Toll Group
- Ann Redfern – Fulton Hogan
- Colleen Ning – GroundProbe
- Gail Harvey – Guidera O’Connor
- Kahlia Foster – Harvey’s Towing
- Kathleen Kelly – McConnell Dowell
- Liana Walsh – Elgas
Excellence in Transport – Proudly sponsored by Kenter Logistics
- Alice Reis – Arup
- Anne Modderno – Swietelsky
- Jenny Fellows – Fellows Bulk Haulage
- Monica Dryden – Mott Macdonald
- Orlane Mortimer – Wollongong Crane Trucks
- Shani Davies – Metro Trains Melbourne
Excellence in Engineering – Proudly sponsored by SEW-EURODRIVE
- Allyson Woodford – APA Group
- Helen Baxter-Crawford – SMEC
- Nicole Waterman – Laing O’Rourke Australia
- Olivia Mirza – Western Sydney University
- Prisantha Dissanayake – SMEC
- Tammy Sheely – Enscope
Excellence in Mining
- Ashley McCarthy-Griffiths – Stanmore Resources
- Kelly Ferguson – BHP
- Laura Jeffrey – TUNDRA Resource Analytics Pty Ltd
- Renata Roberts – The Bloomfield Group
- Sinead Booth – Fortescue
Excellence in Construction
- Angela Hucker – EPIC – Empowering People in Construction
- Daisy Wu – Linsight; Multilingual Connectors
- Felicity Pettiford – Sydney Builder Chick
- Lisa Foley – McConnell Dowell
- Rebecca Britt – CIMIC Group’s CPB Contractors – M6 Stage 1
- Sinead Redmond – GeelongPort
Excellence in Manufacturing – Proudly sponsored by PACCAR Australia
- Derelle Mitchell – Health Focus Manufacturing
- Kira McGrath – Orica
- Lara Cassim – Ausco Modular
- Megan Haysom – Halocell
- Samantha Wynn – Komatsu
- Stacey Head – she wear
For more details, visit Women in Industry’s website.