Final trenching underway on Epsom-Huntly Pipeline

Final trenching is underway near Station Street and ground boring is being finalised across several short sections of the new Epsom-Huntly Pipeline, located in regional Victoria.

Once completed, Coliban Water will then prepare to connect the pipeline to the existing water network and complete testing before it is officially commissioned.

Designed to increase the capacity of the network, residents in the Huntly and Epsom areas can expect an improvement to their water pressure when the new 5 km Epsom-Huntly Pipeline is completed this autumn. Recent population growth in the areas means the network is currently running close to capacity.

Coliban Water is aware some customers have been experiencing water pressure issues, particularly on hot days and at peak times when more water is used to run air conditioners, water gardens and keep cool. Operating from autumn 2023, the benefits of the pipeline will be immediately felt.

However, local residents can expect to notice a real difference from next summer, when increased demand for water typically adds to low-pressure issues.

The new pipeline, which will run from Howard Street in Epsom to Gungurru Road in Huntly, is one of the largest water supply pipeline projects installed in the region in recent years.

Coliban Water is set to work closely with Council and land developers to plan for population changes in the region to ensure it provides adequate water services.

Design work for the pipeline started in 2021 and construction commenced in May 2022.

For more information, visit Coliban Water.