Final stage for Huia 1 pipeline

Image: cooperr/stock.adobe.com

Watercare is on track to finish the new Huia watermain with 90 per cent of the pipeline now in the ground.

Once finished, the $143 million pipeline will supply drinking water to 20 per cent of Auckland’s population.

Since 2019, Watercare has worked with construction partner March Cato to build the 15km replacement, which stretches from Auckland’s western reservoirs in Titirangi to Newmarket.

The final stage of installation will use trenchless technology, according to project manager Tim Manning.

“To install this section of the pipeline, we will use trenchless technology to pull a 630mm diameter pipe through the existing Huia 1 pipeline,” Manning said.

“This section of the pipeline carries less water than the section between Konini St and Duke St, so we can install a smaller pipe using trenchless technology instead of open cut excavation.”

Currently, 45 per cent of the pipeline is already in service to enhance the reliability and resilience of water supply.

“Our crews are currently focused on completing the second-to-last stage of the replacement pipeline in Blockhouse Bay and Mt Roskill,” Manning said.

“We have less than 500 metres of the pipeline and a large line valve chamber left to be installed along White Swan Rd in Blockhouse Bay.”