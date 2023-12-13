Filling in the gaps

Horizontal directional drilling techniques have reduced the number of new cased pipeline crossings installed under roads. However, that does not eliminate the fact that hundreds of thousands of existing cased pipelines around the world still have less than satisfactory corrosion protection.

CorroLogic® VpCI® Gel Filler equips pipeline owners and maintenance crews to launch a campaign for pipeline integrity management by protecting one cased pipeline crossing at a time.

Vapor phase corrosion inhibiting gel

CorroLogic VpCI Filler is a patented technology comprised of a two-part system: Liquid VpCI® concentrate and a powder gelling agent.

The liquid VpCI component (Part A) can be diluted to the right concentration onsite; the powder gelling agent (Part B) can be added just prior to application to increase viscosity and leave behind a soft gelled substance inside the casing.

This filler offers the dual advantage of discouraging the ingress of water and debris while inhibiting corrosion on metal surfaces that it directly touches.

It also releases corrosion inhibiting vapours that can migrate throughout void spaces and under dis-bonded coatings to form a molecular corrosion inhibiting layer on areas that would normally be unprotected by traditional coatings or wax fillers.

Getting started on cased pipeline integrity management

Pipelines require constant maintenance to ensure their reliability and safety. Although corrosion inhibition in hard-to-reach cased pipeline crossings is still challenging, CorroLogic VpCI Filler can improve the economy and effectiveness of the protection methods available.

For many pipeline companies, it simply makes sense to begin the methodical application of CorroLogic VpCI Filler to promote cased pipeline integrity rather than wait for damage to occur.

These products are available through Savcor Products Australia in Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, call 1800 SAVCOR or visit www.savcorproducts.com.au.

This article featured in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.