Fifty years on the cutting-edge of the pipeline industry

An 8-inch 600 ASA Argus pig launcher in blue complete with a multi pig launcher that allows 10 or more pigs to be remotely launched. Image: Anode Engineering

With more than five decades of experience in the pipeline industry, Anode Engineering’s Managing Director Wayne Burns has witnessed and been involved in his fair share of innovations. And he’s not done yet.

Wayne Burns said he was lucky to grow up in a culture that prided itself on a ‘never say can’t’ attitude.

Speaking to The Australian Pipeliner, Anode Engineering’s Managing Director reflected on the innovations he has been a part of over the past 50 years.

He also discussed how his company and industry partners are continuing to help lead the way in the pipeline industry.

“I was lucky to grow up in a culture of ‘never say can’t’ and always looked to improve or deliver some innovation around something we do that could be done better with a bit of innovation,” Burns said.

“So, throughout my working career, I have been lucky to work with a team of folks who have always tried to lead the market with a better system.”

Industry innovations

Burns recalled one the earliest innovations he worked on.

“Back in 1974, I was lucky to work with a guy named John Mulvaney who worked on the Direct Current Voltage Gradient (DCVG) technology,” he said.

“We took that from a garage-built set of hardware to a market leader in technology.

“The product was later copied by many, but we led the way in changing coating integrity testing that changed how contractors constructed pipelines.”

When asked if much had changed in the intervening 50 years, Burns said the probe construction has changed but little else until recently.

“However, the Anode Engineering team has almost completed a revolution in the DCVG test method that will surely change the entire methodology,” he said.

It’s not the first time Anode Engineering has been at the forefront.

“Back in the 1980s, we led the field of deep well anode bed installations and today, we are still very competent in that area,” Burns said.

The Evolution revolution

More recently, the company has been responding to Australia’s need for reliable, high-performance pipeline solutions.

“Anode Engineering, a leader in corrosion prevention, continues to champion the Evolution® isolation gasket kit, a product that has consistently delivered outstanding results across the industry,” Burns said.

“Flange insulating kits (FIK’s) have been an industry issue in maintenance. After many years of development and testing, GPT Industries released a revolutionary Evolution FIK.

“Previously, traditional FIK material could suffer from failure if the methane content of the gas was greater than 70 per cent.

“The new Evolution FIK’s are totally resistant to failure and gas leaks due to any methane gas presence,” he added, describing the product as a revolution for the oil and gas industry.

Burns said with Evolution being developed by GPT industries, it marked a significant leap in isolation gasketing technology when it was introduced.

“Years of field performance have now solidified its reputation as a game-changer for pipeline integrity,” he said.

The Evolution kit’s key features include impressive dielectric strength, industry-leading pressure capability, exceptional chemical resistance and superior sealing performance.

With its proprietary coating, Evolution has proven its mettle against hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, and steam – common challenges in Australia’s diverse pipeline environments.

The thinner 1/8-inch design continues to simplify installation, while its fire-safe construction – API 6FB certified – provides crucial safety in high-risk scenarios.

“Evolution has become a cornerstone solution for our clients,” Anode Engineering Sales Manager for Australia and New Zealand Noel Eustance said.

“Its consistent performance in the field aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing reliable, long-lasting corrosion prevention solutions for Australia’s unique conditions.”

As the oil and gas industry tackles increasingly complex extraction and transportation challenges, Evolution isolation gasket kits have demonstrated their ability to meet and exceed these demands.

Backed by Anode Engineering’s local expertise and support, Australian pipeline operators can confidently rely on this field-proven technology to enhance the safety, efficiency, and longevity of their critical infrastructure.

And the innovations don’t stop there, Burns explained.

“Our GreenAmp remote monitoring has taken off in the industrial and marine markets and has revealed some terrific results that in coming years will change how the industry operates and manages integrity management.”

Renewed partnerships

Anode Engineering also recently renewed its partnership with Argus, an international manufacturer of pipeline products and threading solutions, having originally introduced them to the Australian market in 1991.

Burns said the partnership will drive the pig valve market forward and allow un-piggable pipelines to be pigged both manually, using a rotating valve system, or automatically from stem-stored and auto launched pigs.

“In addition, at least two intelligent pigging companies have confirmed that they can launch an intelligent pig from an Argus pig valve,” he said.

“Technical papers are available to report on this technology.

“For pipeline operations seeking a safe, eco-friendly, and integrable solution for pigging maintenance and inspection, Argus pig valves offer compact, low-emission pig launching and receiving.

“They provide flow assurance, corrosion mitigation, reduce the risk of shutdowns and leaks, and enable early detection and proactive maintenance, all while helping operators meet emissions targets and safety standards across more pipeline systems.”

The pig valves are available in a range of sizes from two inches to 20 inches (DN50 to DN500), and with a pressure range of 150 to 1500 ASME.

Anode Engineering also highlighted the benefits of multi-pig launchers, available in the same sizes and pressure ranges.

“For pipeline operations managing remote pipelines or seeking to streamline pigging operations, the multi-pig launcher offers automatic remote launching of up to eleven pigs,” Burns said.

“This solution reduces the need for manual intervention, keeping maintenance on schedule while delivering economic and environmentally friendly benefits.

“By minimising human interaction, the multi-pig launcher enhances efficiency and ensures reliable, low-impact pipeline maintenance.

“As you can see, Anode Engineering’s culture of continuing to lead the market in technology advancements has been to our advantage in leading the way in pipeline integrity management.”

For more information, visit the website.

This feature also appears in the November edition of The Australian Pipeliner.