Federal Court rules in favour of Scarborough

The Federal Court has upheld the validity of NOPSEMA’s approval of Woodside’s Scarborough Environment Plan.

The Environment Plan (EP) had been legally challenged by Doctors for the Environment group, which raised concerns over greenhouse gas emissions.

In court, the group challenged the EP on the basis that certain measures and controls within the document did not meet the required criteria before an EP can be approved by NOPSEMA.

But the court ruled against revoking the EP, with the judge arguing it was not the role of the court to scrutinise NOPSEMA’s decision, merely to decide if it was was open to NOPSEMA to approve the EP under relevant guidelines.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill welcomed the decision.

“This outcome reinforces confidence in progressing the Scarborough Energy Project, which is generating thousands of jobs during the construction phase and creating significant supply chain opportunities,” she said.

“The project is expected to contribute more than $50 billion in direct and indirect taxes to Australia’s economy.

“Scarborough is expected to be one of the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG delivered into north Asian

markets, providing reliable energy to the region while also supporting local energy security through critical

domestic gas supply.”

The project comprises the Scarborough gas field, construction of Pluto Train 2, modifications to the existing Pluto Train 1 and the Integrated Remote Operations Centre.

Most of Scarborough’s gas will be exported to international markets as LNG – roughly eight million tonnes per year. Another 225 terajoules per day will supply WA’s domestic gas market.

