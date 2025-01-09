Facilitating business with Australia’s northern neighbours

The 2024 PNG Expo. Image: Prime Creative Media

PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) builds on Papua New Guinea and Australia’s strong economic relationship by convening the major players from the regions’ resources sectors in one convenient place.

From 2–3 July, the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby will transform into the epicentre for industrial, mining and resources industries, strengthening bonds between the two nations and their associated industries.

General manager of events at Prime Creative Media, Siobhan Rocks, said, “We value the close relationship between Australia and PNG, as seen with recent investment in NRL teams from the Federal Government and the recent PNG Core Exhibition held in Australia.

“We know the importance of our northern neighbours to the Australian mining landscape, and we look forward to bringing Australian and local companies together in Port Moresby in July.”

By assembling key organisations, PNG Expo facilitates the easy conducting of business, bringing the industry to the event and allowing delegates to connect with personnel from across the region, all in one location.

Marketing manager of mining events at Prime Creative Media, Rebecca Todesco, said the team is excited to use the momentum of the recent announcements and build on the success of the 2024 event to deliver an even better event to the PNG and Australian resources sectors.

“By assembling major players at the 2025 event, we’re committed to delivering a high-quality, informative event which will bring maximum value to our delegates.”

The 2025 event will feature a targeted two-day speaker conference encompassing industry-critical topics, and ample networking opportunities for delegates to further strengthen professional relationships in a relaxed setting.

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference will be held from 2-3 July 2025. Visit pngexpo.com/getinvolved to talk to our friendly team about how you can take part.