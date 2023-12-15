EZIpit shines on QLD project

Hall Contracting was contracted to undertake civil works including sewer service works. Image: Iplex Australia.

Iplex Pipelines recently supplied 13 Iplex EZIpit maintenance holes to Hall Contracting, as part of the Beerwah Industrial Park Project in Queensland (QLD).

For the QLD project, which will house 39 industrial businesses at completion, Hall Contracting was contracted to undertake civil works including sewer service works.

As maintenance holes are traditionally constructed in concrete, which often need to remain open for an extended period in order to cure properly, skilled contractors are needed to construct concrete benching in the base.

Enter Iplex with its EZIpit sewerage and maintenance system, a solution for challenges posed by traditional maintenance holes.

Made from polypropylene, the EZIpit is designed for buried gravity sewer applications. Hall Contracting installed the 13 EZIpit1000 maintenance holes with ease, as installation reduces the risk associated with leaving excavation holes open.

The company noted the efficiency of EZIpit for the project.

“The concrete manhole is going to take four days to complete, the EZIpit is literally done in an hour,” the company said.

The Iplex EZIpit system enhanced efficiency and reduced risks in the development of the Beerwah Industrial Park estate.

